With a group of cultural editors we look back on 2023. What kind of year was this? A tough year – another one, even if not because of corona. We laughed at the Barbiefilm, cried at Nan Goldin's slideshows, marveled at the controversy surrounding the image Moments Contained on Rotterdam Stationsplein. That a statue of just a tough city girl in sneakers managed to inflame people so much says something about the open nerves of 2023. Polarization lurked everywhere and nuance proved offensive – especially when it came to humanitarian tragedies in Ukraine and Gaza. On top of that was the PVV's election win. 37 seats for a party that would prefer to stop cultural subsidies completely. The New Year's wish for 2023 from the now retired State Secretary for Culture Gunay Uslu – “more love for culture in politics!” – can be brought along freshly polished to 2024. With the aside: that indifference to culture is a matter of unknown makes unloved. Anyone who enters concert halls, theaters and museums experiences the opposite of indifference.

December

What do you see? Rapture, concentration and joy, for example. I visit two symphonic Christmas concerts in Groningen and Enschede and observe the musicians and the audience, their lifted elation afterwards.

On the train I read two novellas, one out of self-indulgence, one out of curiosity. Adalbert Stifter's Christmas novella Rock crystal (1845) is about ice, but also offers the romantic escapism that you are sometimes looking forward to, especially now. A small detail (2020) by Palestinian Adania Shibli does the opposite; it freezes your heart with war, desert heat, death, guilt and searching – man at his rawest in many facets. The 'LiBeraturpreis' awarded to Shibli was not awarded at the Frankfurt Book Fair this fall because the booklet was said to contain anti-Semitic elements. I read it, but I can't find them.

This fall, many exhibitions, lectures and award ceremonies were canceled in Germany because of statements about the war in Gaza. “My offense, I believe, is my choice to condemn both the heinous terrorist organization Hamas (and the unspeakable atrocities of October 7) and the inhumane and disproportionate response to it from the right-wing government in Israel,” said South African Candice Breitz after an exhibition of her work was canceled.

I think of my analysis teacher (in musicology) at the University of Amsterdam. Her father was a conductor in Berlin and fled the Nazis to the Netherlands. In addition to a world of knowledge, she handed me two bone of contention. One: the board game Risk. Too depressing, “all those peoples on the run”. Two: closed systems. If you notice them, be alert. Doesn't this also include canceling artists who promote humanity?

November

The PVV's election win dominated every conversation for days. It is a relief to escape to Wagner's for five hours in the Amsterdam Concertgebouw Siegfried by the Radio Philharmonic Orchestra. Although: the RFO is a broadcasting ensemble and is therefore in theory threatened: the PVV indicates in its party program that it wants to abolish the public broadcaster completely. The RFO is one of the best orchestras in the Netherlands, as is proven today. It's a shame that this concert is rehearsed for one performance – even if it is broadcast. But live you see the singers breathing. Live you feel that there is a stage full of musicians giving soul and bliss. Live there is life and goosebumps.

The International Documentary Festival Amsterdam hoped to take a neutral position this year, after taking a position on Ukraine last year. That hope turns out to be passé on the opening night. Activists unfurl a banner with a slogan for a free Palestine, IDFA director Orwa Nyrabia responds with applause, Israeli filmmakers condemn that act, IDFA apologizes. Ping-pong, action-reaction. Activists for the Palestinian cause are furious and several filmmakers are withdrawing their work.

From a loveseat in the Tuschinski cinema I watch a great documentary that stays closer to home. Cleaning House is about the life and work of the influential German feminist filmmaker and writer Helke Sander (1937). She is still fierce – for example in how she prepares her funeral. “A coffin, is that necessary? Just give me a cloth bag.” Cleaning House shows what Sanders fought for. Women's rights, attention to women, women's perspective. In her documentary BeFreier und BeFreite (1992), she highlighted the mass rape of German women at the end of the Second World War by the Russian liberators. “Everyone knew it, but no one talked about it,” she says. I think of the desolate works of Anselm Kiefer – still on display in Museum Voorlinden. Helke Sanders' documentary was broadcast once on TV in Germany, she adds. For the repeat you can go to Ukraine or Gaza.

Also read this interview with Anselm Kiefer



October

Don't miss the opera Innocence at the National Opera, I recommend friends. Composer Kaija Saariaho (1952-2023) captures the contemporary tragedy of a 'school shooting' in magical, multicolored and inalienably personal music. She herself emphasized that everyone always experiences everything from a completely different perspective. “That realization is scary,” she said. “No one ever experiences exactly what you are going through at any given moment. In our perceptions we are lonely.”

Saariaho passed away in June, but her music and that statement resonate. How does this insight relate to polarization, to xenophobia? Art can help make the other less of an other.

Also read this interview with Saariaho



Thomas J Price, Moments Contained, 2022-23 Photo ANP / Arie Kievit



September

The exhibition with slideshows by photographer Nan Goldin (1953) is being set up in the Stedelijk Museum in Amsterdam. Inside we warm ourselves with her slide diaries, supported by great soundtracks. The vulnerable intimacy and freedom of the images from New York nightlife around 1980, the friendship and connection – and later the transience and decay.

Laura Poitras' documentary All the beauty and the bloodshed Earlier this year, he portrayed today's Nan Goldin – protesting against the Sackler family who made their fortune with the addictive painkiller Oxycontin, which killed two hundred thousand Americans between 1999 and 2017. She was successful: the Metropolitan Museum in New York, supported by the Sacklers for decades, removed the Sackler name from the wall.

In the Netherlands, cultural subsidies mean that museums are not so dependent on sponsors (although the Rijksmuseum has also raised no less than 649 million in private money since 2016). But here too, the discussion frequently flares up: what money should or should not be accepted as a cultural institution?

The investment of the Droom en Daad Foundation “in the well-being of the residents of the Rotterdam metropolitan region” includes an amount of almost 800 million euros, partly made possible by tax avoidance, according to research by NRC.

Another example of no blood money, but also no good money: a study into sustainability in Dutch museums by NRC from early 2023 shows that 8 out of ten institutions studied have ties with polluting and fossil industries or institutions that invest in them.

Also read this interview with Nan Goldin



Summer

“Hey Barbie!” It's the summer of 'Barbenheimer', the two simultaneously released blockbusters of the year. Oppenheimer: impressive biopic about the inventor of the atomic tree. Barbie: Greta Gerwig's smart and witty look at the position of women in 2023, which in one fell swoop transforms the color bright pink from princess icing to a sexy symbol of 'female empowerment'. Full cinemas relish the sharp dialogues and harsh patriarchy jokes. The fact that a feminist statement film scores better than all superhero films makes summer happy.

She could have just been sitting next to us in one of those cinema halls, the girl who was so passionate about us. The statue is on the Rotterdam station square Moments Contained unveiled, commissioned and funded by Droom en Daad. The statue shows, without a base, a “black woman in sweatpants”. You could also say: an ordinary city girl, hands in pockets, feet in Nikes like we all wear. Passers-by like to take a selfie here, I read. On a summer afternoon I go and have a look myself and listen to the Barbie–soundtrack. The girl is bigger than I thought; not human but meters high. Indeed, there are teenagers happily taking photos. Meanwhile, Lizzo is singing happily in my ear. “Its here, and me, and me, and you! P…Pretty! I…Intelligent! N…Never sad. K…Kool!”

Also read our special about Barbie



April

Fifty years after his death, Picasso's work is being celebrated with some fifty exhibitions and many publications worldwide. Picasso, genius artist and 'maltrador' of women. “The women he tortured, abused and portrayed must be heard,” says art historian Emma Trinidad in NRC, and that sound is heard more often. Who The New York Times is reading, can choose. Under the 'I hate him' button there is a critical piece, under the 'I love him' button there is an ode. In the Netherlands, attention is limited to one exhibition in the (distressed) Cobra Museum in Amstelveen.

March

Passion time! Besides Bachs St. Matthew Passion is the debut album by Sophie Straat. It is one of many examples of the activist wind blowing through 2023 – not only in the Extinction Rebellion protests, but also in pop music. Climate, abortion, freedom, peace, a roof over your head: there were plenty of themes this year that bands considered worth the barricades. Straat calls her songs tearjerkers and dreams out loud of a better world. She is infectiously energetic – her commitment is evident.

In Afghanistan, women go to university

All of Texas has abortion with a buddy by your side

On the western shores the war is already over

And the Sion Church in Urk closes its doors forever

No one here has ever heard of child benefit

The polar bear at the North Pole walks around with a big smile

February

Johannes Vermeer, The Milkmaid, ca. 1660 Photo Rijksmuseum

Two blockbusters in one month makes for a festive month. The international event value of the Vermeer exhibition (●●●●●) creates a kind of festival buzz around Museumplein. The stars are 28 paintings that are three and a half centuries old. They hang there in the Rijksmuseum! 28 canvases, the largest overview exhibition of works by Vermeer ever. With tickets for three viewings, I feel rich and guilty when I come face to face with it Girl with a pearl earring. So close! Only the climate activist from Just Stop Oil who glued his head to the canvas in the Mauritshuis four months ago came even closer.

Blockbuster two is the movie Tar, a must see with Cate Blanchett as a female conductor at the center of a #MeToo scandal. The press viewing is not disappointing. What to think and find? So much, especially. You will want to see this film more than once, if only for the masterclass scene, which pokes deep into the wounds of our time. Who do we sympathize with? With the top conductor who professes her love for Bach and takes a sharp-tongued stance against social media addiction and the lack of individuality of a younger generation? Or with student Max, who rejects Bach because he is a “white male and misogynist cisgender composer”? Polarization everywhere – in classical music and in pop. A ticket for the Lowlands festival will cost three hundred euros this year: a record amount.

January

A neighbor tells me that she reads fewer and fewer newspapers. Book supplements, yes. She looks for inspiration, ideas, beauty, imagination. No more war news, no misery and certainly no opinions.

I wonder if she succeeded in 2023. It was a year in which art became increasingly political, even if you didn't feel like it.