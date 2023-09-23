The rate of violent deaths in the country has increased by 46.2% so far in 2023, compared to the same period in 2022. The trend shows that homicides will continue to increase until the end of the year. The country’s presidency warned that they could reach 900. The increase in criminal acts at the hands of local drug gangs is the main reason.

The highest record of annual homicides in the entire history of Costa Rica is in 2023, according to the figures managed by the Government. A paradox considering that the World Happiness Report of the United Nations Sustainable Development Solutions Network places Costa Rica in position 23 on the list of the “happiest” countries recognized for its environment. tranquillity.

According to a report published this Friday, September 22, by the Judicial Investigation Agency (OIJ) of this country, Costa Rica surpassed its record for annual homicides so far in 2023, after registering from the beginning of the year until the moment of the preparation of that document, 655 homicides, a figure that keeps the authorities on alert and confirms the population’s concern regarding cases of insecurity.

The Costa Rican government, after the dissemination of this figure, warned that, by the end of this year, the figure could reach the ceiling of 900 annual homicides.

In 2022, the country closed the year with a total of 654 violent deaths, a number that was also high at that time, and which shows the advance of crimes at the hands of local drug gangs. From January to September of that year, the country counted 448, meaning the increase compared to the same period but this year is 46.2%.

Authorities have reported crimes such as torture, murders between gangs and those carried out by hitmen, similar to those committed by Mexican cartels.

For drug trafficking, Costa Rica’s location is strategic between Colombia, as a producing country, and the United States and Europe, as consumers, according to the Ministry of Security of the Central American country, which is why two-thirds of the murders recorded this year They are attributed to gangs fighting for control of the operations of this criminal business.

“The number (of homicides) continues to grow and this places us at a turning point,” OIJ director Randall Zúñiga told a local radio station, quoted by the Reuters agency. In addition, the official referred to the need to increase investments in public security.

For his part, Costa Rica’s security minister, Mario Zamora, said in statements to Reuters that there are no “magic” and short-term answers to confront this increase in crimes in the country, and that a series of measures will be needed. safety and prevention initiatives.

Meanwhile, President Rodrigo Chaves had declared at the beginning of September in a press conference that “there is a constant struggle for power and resources,” according to local media.

Conclusive surveys, measures still on the way

According to the study by the Center for Research and Political Studies (CIEP) of the University of Costa Rica (state institution), which was published on September 20 of this year, citizens consider that insecurity and crime are the main problem in the country today.

“Insecurity and crime continue to occupy the first place in mentions. They represent 27.8% of the total,” states the published report. Furthermore, 62% of the responses indicate that citizens have “no or little confidence” that the government can solve the main problem of popular concern, while 38% maintain “a lot or some confidence” in the ability of the officials to face problems such as insecurity and crime.

The report highlights that the percentages are similar to those reported last April, when these surveys were also carried out.

President Rodrigo Chaves had that month announced a series of security measures to address the growing wave of crime after the Central American country’s main business chamber warned of a “national emergency,” threatening foreign investment and tourism.

One of them was the increase in technical resources for security forces, who now have scanners and other tools to analyze incoming shipments. Greater police presence on the streets and in alert areas was another of the measures promoted.

Meanwhile, Congress is analyzing and trying to expedite several projects to confront the wave of crime, one of them would allow the extradition of Costa Rican criminals requested by foreign authorities and another focuses on improving technology for wiretapping.

With EFE, Reuters and local media.