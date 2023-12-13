Like Spotify's famous end-of-year service, Sony, Xbox and Nintendo also allow you to find out what our gaming habits were in 2023: here's how

For Nintendo Switch owners, 2023 was a significant year, full of releases. To find out which games are the most played on your console this year and how many hours have been spent playing them, you can now consult your “Nintendo Switch Year in Review 2023“. The Annual Summary offers an overview of the past year, indicating not only the games you spent the most time on, but also the total hours spent on each game. The service also provides other metrics, such as what is your favorite genre. The other two console manufacturers, Sony and Microsoft, have also created two similar services, which offer the same panorama of statistics to summarize their gaming year. On PlayStation you can consult this web page dedicated to the 2023 Wrap-Up for the Sony console. Finally, up this site you can consult the annual summary of Xbox players.