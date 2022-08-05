On the one hand, the 25 mm proposed by the FIA ​​to eradicate porpoising and the risk of brain damage as pointed out by Toto Wolff, on the other hand the 10 mm counter-offer granted by the teams for which the aerodynamic rebound was not a problem. As always, a compromise was reached halfway, with the agreement for the 2023 regulation which, according to what Christian Horner declared, was found to have raised the cars from the ground compared to now 15 millimeters.

“Raising the cars by 15 millimeters is not the same as doing it by 25 and not even leaving them as they are – the words of the Red Bull number one reported by the newspaper racingnews365.com – it is a compromise that we will have to face in the construction of next year’s car, incorporate this rule into the project. We will just have to face it and find a solution. This is what we have been good at over the years, and we will have to do it in this challenge too ”.

THE six team against the modification of the regulation in addition to Red Bull were Ferrari, AlphaTauri, Williams, Haas and Alfa Romeo, while Mercedes, McLaren, Alpine and Aston Martin were lined up together with the Federation. It was therefore not necessary to force the hand and play the safety card apparently, the technical committee that met for the last time before the summer break therefore reached this compromise in view of 2023.

Mattia Binotto at the end of the Hungarian Grand Prix spoke on this issue as follows at the press conference: “On next year’s regulations instead they are really pulling it out, to such an extent that it seems to me almost too late. It is not possible to arrive at the last minute and make such significant changes, when we also have limited hours of galleries and a budget cap by now the car concepts are done and the cars are set. If someone changed something it would seem really crazy as an approach and as a decision ”.