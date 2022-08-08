“After discussing the porpoising issue with all 20 drivers and 10 team principals, I am pleased to confirm that this week we will be submitting an updated 2023 Technical Regulations to the WMSC to solve the problem, in addition to the measures already taken for the rest of this. season”. So on Twitter the president of the FIA Mohammed Ben Sulayem confirmed what had already filtered out in the last week, or that a compromise was found for the 2023 regulation about the raising of the cars from the ground to counter the phenomenon of porpoising, the aerodynamic rebound at high speeds that surprised several teams starting from winter tests when the cars debuted and discovered this undesirable effect resulting from the ground effect. The World Motorsport Council is expected to meet on Wednesday 10 August to resolve the fact that in 2023 the single-seaters will be 15 millimeters higher as regards the bottom of the cars, a decision that will eradicate porpoising, but which will force 6 teams against this novelty (Red Bull, Ferrari, Haas, Alfa Romeo, AlphaTauri and Williams) to review the 2023 project.

Having discussed the porpoising issue with all 20 @ F1 drivers & 10 team principals, I’m happy to confirm that we will be submitting updated 2023 Technical Regulations to the WMSC this week to address this, in addition to the measures already taken for the remainder of this season – Mohammed Ben Sulayem (@Ben_Sulayem) August 8, 2022