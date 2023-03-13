‘Everything, Everywhere, All At Once’ Wins Best Picture at the 2023 Oscars

The 95th Academy Awards took place in Los Angeles. The winners were announced live led ABC channel.

Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert’s “Everything, Everywhere, All At Once” was named best film. Ten films received this nomination this year: All Quiet on the Western Front by Edward Berger, Avatar: The Way of Water by James Cameron, Banshee Inisherin by Martin McDonagh, Elvis by Baz Luhrmann, Fabelmans by Steven Spielberg, Tar Todd Field, Top Gun: Maverick by Joseph Kosinski, Triangle of Sorrow by Reuben Oestlund, and Women Speaking by Sarah Polley.

Kwan and Scheinert also received an Oscar for Best Director. Todd Field (Tar), Martin McDonagh (Banshee Inisherina), Ruben Ostlund (Triangle of Sorrow) and Steven Spielberg (Fabelmans) also fought for the victory in the nomination.

Best Actors and Actresses

Brendan Fraser, who starred in Darren Aronofsky’s film The Whale, was named Actor of the Year. Other nominees included Austin Butler (Elvis), Colin Farrell (The Banshee of Inisherina), Paul Mescal (My Sunshine) and Bill Nighy (To Live).

Michelle Yeoh won Best Actress for her lead role in “Everything, Everywhere”. In addition to her, Cate Blanchett (“Tar”), Ana de Armas (“Blonde”), Andrea Riceborough (“For Leslie”), Michelle Williams (“Fabelmans”) were nominated for the award.

The best supporting actor, according to the American Film Academy, was Ke Huy Kuan, who played in the film “Everywhere and at once.” Actress Jamie Lee Curtis received a statuette for best supporting role in the same picture.

Film record holder

The painting “Everything Everywhere and At Once” became the record holder for the number of awards, taking seven figurines. In addition to the awards for Best Picture and Best Director, the film also won Best Original Screenplay and Best Editing. Three statuettes were also taken by the actors who played in the film: Michelle Yeoh, Ke Hui Kwan and Jamie Lee Curtis.

At the end of the 28th Critics’ Choice Movie Awards, the film by Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert also received awards in four categories at once: Best Film, Best Screenplay, Best Director, Best Layout and Best Actor second plan.

In second place in terms of the number of awards at the Oscars 2023 was the German film directed by Edward Berger All Quiet on the Western Front, based on the novel of the same name by Erich Maria Remarque. The picture was named the best foreign film. In addition, the film won the prize for the best cinematography and the best production designer. Also composer Volker Bertelmann, who wrote the music for the German film, won the award for best original soundtrack.

At the same time, “All Quiet on the Western Front” won the main prize of the British Academy of Film and Television Arts (BAFTA). Berger also won the award for Best Director. In addition, the sound and music of the film received awards.

Other nominations

The American puppet dark fantasy film Pinocchio Guillermo del Toro won the Best Animated Feature Film award, and the Oscar for Short Animated Film went to The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse.

The film by Canadian director Daniel Roer “Navalny” won the award in the category “Best Documentary”. The Irish Farewell by Tom Berkeley and Ross White won the Best Short Feature Film award.

The award for best make-up and hair went to Darren Aronofsky’s The Whale, and best costume went to Ryan Coogler’s Black Panther: Wakanda Forever.

Top Gun: Maverick won Best Sound, while Avatar: The Water Path won Best Visual Effects.

Updates

For the first time since 1961, the red carpet at the Oscars was not red. This year the organizers have chosen a shade of champagne.

In the past few decades, the red carpet has always remained red, only the shades have changed. The decision to change the color to light was taken, among other things, by creative consultant Lisa Love. The organizers explained that they wanted to turn the event into an evening event, since for them there was a discrepancy between the fact that guests arrive in elegant outfits during the day.

I think the decision to make the champagne red carpet shows how confident we are that there will be no bloodshed at the awards. Jimmy Kimmel Host of the Oscars 2023

Also, under the old Page Six, the organizers of the award created a special crisis team, which was supposed to follow the event. The decision was made after the scandal involving actor Will Smith, which occurred at the awards ceremony in 2022.

The American Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences CEO Bill Kramer said the organization has set up a crisis team to deal with any emergencies that arise during the live stream.

We have a whole crisis team, something we never had, and a lot of plans. We have developed many scenarios. So we hope to be ready for anything that we may not be foreseeing right now but are planning for just in case it happens. Bill KramerCEO of the American Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences

In total, the 95th Academy Awards were watched in more than 200 countries around the world. On December 21, 2022, the organizers announced the shortlists, and on January 24, 2023, the nominees became known. From March 2 to March 7, 2023, the main voting took place, which determined the winners.