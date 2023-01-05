Mexico.- The passing of the years has only confirmed that Yalitza AparicioBesides being quite talented, she is a very beautiful woman and with a recent video that she posted on Instagram, she let her followers know that she is ready to become the queen of 2023.

Without hesitation, this 2023 will belong to Yalitza, the queen of tik tok and one of the most important actresses of the Aztec country, because important projects are coming for your career and her activity on social networks is increasing, thus becoming one of the most popular celebrities.

The first video of Yalitza Aparicio made it catch all eyessince he was seen very happy paying tribute to Selena Quintanilla, the queen of Tex Mex, while interpreting his great musical success ‘The guy from apartment 512′.

The 29-year-old actress She captures all eyes, looking better every day, showing what a true Mexican beauty should be like, and the support of her followers is immediate, as she is also a great inspiration for many.

In addition to Instagram, TikTok is one of the platforms on which Yalitza Aparicio remains very active and in close contact with her followers, as this is how she makes it clear to them that everything she has achieved is thanks to them.