columnPsychologist Thijs Launspach is a psychologist and stress expert and author of the book Breeding pressure . He marvels at modern working and gives tips every week for more happiness and less stress at work. Today: reflection on the past year.

What a year it has been! I don’t know about you, but my ears are still ringing. At the beginning of this year we were still in a corona crisis. In January we got a new cabinet that started doing everything differently with new zest (ha!) (haha!). A terrible war followed on the continent, inflation, gas shortages, corruption scandals and everything turned out to be rotting behind the scenes of The Voice and DWDD.

No wonder we have chosen more or less the same top 2000 again. In a changing world where everything moves too fast to get a grip on, at least we can still listen to traditionally Bohemian Rhapsody and Hotel California as a safe haven.

Another tradition: the time between Christmas and New Year is one of looking back and looking ahead. At least, at our house it is. In the short days at the end of the year, friend Linde and I plan a moment for the reflection that often falls short in the tumult of the year. We then look back on the year with a brisk walk or a good bottle of wine (or in case of lack of time on New Year’s Eve with an oliebol – ‘oh yes, that had to be done too!’). We then ask ourselves the following questions – who knows, they may also provide you with inspiration when reflecting. See also Russia and China reinforce their anti-Western axis amid tension over the Ukraine crisis

Ups and downs

What were the highlights of this year? What went according to plan, what dreams came true? What was unexpectedly great fun? That promotion or milestone, of course, but also that wonderful holiday with friends in the sun. The highlights also apply: they are out of your field of view before you know it.

What were the lows this year? Missed opportunities, dreams that didn’t come true, plans that fell to pieces, friendships that faded. Why would you look back on that? Because the lows determined the year just like the highs (and to be able to leave them behind in 2022).



Quote

Wouldn’t I pick up playing the piano again, email less, exercise more often?

What things have I forgotten? What were the plans and resolutions for this year? Wouldn’t I pick up playing the piano again, email less, exercise more often? Organizing a party to celebrate love? How can we ensure that it does happen in ’23?

And perhaps the most important question: how can I be a better person next year? Yes, the first thing that comes to your mind, that is. Do more of that, or stop doing that altogether. This will make it a really happy new year.

Thijs Launspach is a psychologist and stress expert. He is the author of, among others, You are already enough – Mental health in a disturbed world (2022), Work can also be done (2020) and Fokking busy (2018).





