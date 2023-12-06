There are still a few days left in December, but it is already clear that 2023 will be the hottest year recorded by humans on Earth, according to a report released this Wednesday by the Copernicus Climate Change Service (C3S) of the European Commission. From January to November the average temperature of the planet has been 1.46 degrees Celsius above pre-industrial levels, and the annual variation is expected to be similar. To understand the seriousness of what is happening, it is interesting to scientifically analyze to what point in the past 2023 is the hottest if you go back in time and what has had the most influence on the increase in temperatures this year: emissions of human beings, the phenomenon of The boy or other factors that are being studied such as the Hunga Tonga volcano and changes in maritime transport fuels. We anticipate that what has the most influence (by far) in this record-breaking 2023 is the human being.

When it is said that there has not been another warmer year at least since there are records, Copernicus and other similar agencies place the time limit at 1850, which is when there begin to be enough observations with measuring instruments to reliably calculate the average temperature of the planet. The current 2023 has been warmer on a planetary scale than at least any of the previous 173 years. However, you can still go much further back in time. There are no thermometer records to compare, but it can be known from paleoclimatology, the science that reconstructs the climate of the past through indications in tree rings, ice, sediments…

The Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC), the main reference for climate science, considers in its sixth scientific review that the current warming is also unprecedented in the last 2,000 years, beyond the beginning of the Middle Ages. There is little doubt that this is the case from the study of tree rings, but we can still go back further into the remote past, to the last 11,000 years, the period known as the Holocene, in which agriculture and agriculture developed. human civilization. “It can be said that surely, surely, the current era is warmer than the last 2,000 or 2,500 years, and that it is surely warmer than the Holocene,” says Ernesto Tejedor, paleoclimatologist at the National Museum of Natural Sciences (MNCN/CSIC). , who works with trees.

Information is the first tool against climate change. Subscribe to it. Subscribe

“In paleoclimatology we use indirect records, they are not thermometers, they are not pluviographs, which means we have uncertainties, but the tree rings are quite accurate, the most accurate,” details Tejedor. The thickness of the rings varies due to the growth of the trees depending on temperature or rainfall, he explains. This paleoclimatologist assures that the most reliable climate reconstructions in Spain are made with ancient trees from the Pyrenees, especially from Aigüestortes (Catalonia), where the growth of wood is not limited by water, but by heat. A study published in Nature Communications in 2021, in which Tejedor participated, concluded that the current period is the warmest in the last 2,500 years using the median of different reconstruction methods from 15 different research groups around the world in the sites with the oldest trees in the hemisphere north.

For the entire 11,000-year period of the Holocene there are not as many records and the climate can no longer be reconstructed as well year by year as with trees. As we move further away in time, other time scales are used that can be centuries or millennia. But everything indicates that current temperatures continue to be warmer throughout that period. Later, the Earth goes through a glacial period, so there are scientists who assure that 2023 will be the warmest year in the last 125,000 years. However, there are many more uncertainties here.

In any case, going so far back in remote time is also of relative interest. In the history of the Earth since its creation 4.5 billion years ago there have been much warmer phases than now. However, as Juan Jesús González Alemán, meteorologist and climate researcher, emphasizes, the important thing is to see how the climate in which humans have thrived changes. “The Earth doesn’t care about this warming, but what is at stake is the way of life of human civilization,” emphasizes the meteorologist.

Climate change and natural variations

And why will 2023 be the warmest year? To understand the reasons, the first thing to keep in mind is that this year is not an exception, but is part of a climate change trend that the planet is experiencing. The last nine years (2015-2023) are the warmest on record; and to find the previous warmest year you don’t have to go back far, it was 2016.

Carlo Buontempo, director of the Copernicus Climate Change service, points to two groups of reasons why 2023 will far exceed the previous record: those that are well known and those that are being studied.

1. Warming caused by humans. The main reason for this record year is undoubtedly climate change. If this global warming caused by human activities did not exist, this maximum could hardly have been recorded in 2023 and the previous eight years. Currently, the planet is about 1.1 degrees warmer compared to pre-industrial levels (taking the decade 2011-2020 as a reference and comparing it with the period 1850-1900).

Taking the Industrial Revolution as a reference point when analyzing climate change is not a whim. It is from that moment on that humans began to massively burn fossil fuels to feed the world economy, first it was coal and then oil and gas were added. These fuels are, in turn, those that emit most of the greenhouse gases that accumulate in the atmosphere and retain heat.

The Earth’s atmosphere has always contained these gases, which make the planet have an acceptable temperature for humans and most species. But with the massive burning of these fuels, the balance is broken by releasing in a few decades the carbon stored in hydrocarbons resulting from the decomposition of plants and animals for thousands and thousands of years.

The IPCC, in its last major review, estimated that the contribution of greenhouse gases to warming has been between 1 and 2 degrees Celsius since the pre-industrial era. But a part of this increase in temperature – up to 0.8 degrees – has been offset by the aerosols that humans have also expelled and which have a cooling effect. The influence of other natural drivers, such as solar radiation and volcanoes, has barely had an influence of 0.1 degrees, always according to IPCC calculations.

In conclusion, the main factor in the record heat of 2023 is greenhouse gases. And, among all of them, the one that has the most influence on the climate is carbon dioxide (CO₂). Approximately half of the emissions of this gas are retained by vegetation and the ocean. The remaining 50% ends up in the atmosphere, where it remains for centuries. The air concentration of this gas (whose main origin is fuel, although deforestation also contributes) reached 417.9 parts per million in 2022, 50% more than in 1750, according to data from the World Meteorological Organization.

To find a similar concentration you have to go back between 800,000 and two million years. As detailed by Ana Moreno, a paleoclimatologist at the Pyrenean Institute of Ecology (CSIC) who reconstructs the climate from stalagmites, it is much easier to reconstruct the evolution of CO₂ in the atmosphere than that of temperature. “Never in a period of a million years has CO₂ in the atmosphere approached today’s levels. With CO₂ it is seen very clearly, an air bubble is punctured in the ice and it is measured,” says the researcher, who specifies how “by isotopes you can even differentiate what CO₂ is from the respiration of plants and what is CO₂ from the burning of fossil fuels.”

The second most important greenhouse gas is methane. They have a more powerful warming effect than carbon dioxide, although they only remain in the atmosphere for a decade. Approximately 40% of methane is emitted by natural sources (such as wetlands), and the other 60% is caused by activities linked to humans, such as livestock farming or fuel production. The last of the most important greenhouse gases is nitrous oxide, 40% of which comes from anthropogenic sources and which also depletes the ozone layer. The concentration of methane and nitrous oxide in the atmosphere is also a record and we must go back 800,000 years to find a similar level, according to the IPCC.

2. The Child. The planet’s average temperatures were already above average in the first half of the year, but starting in the summer they skyrocketed to the point that on July 6, the highest daily temperature on record was recorded: 17. 2 degrees Celsius. Starting in June, the phenomenon of The boy, a natural pattern that causes water surface temperatures in tropical areas of the Pacific Ocean to rise, ultimately having effects on global climate. It is expected to continue until at least spring 2024, making it potentially another record-breaking year. The previous annual temperature record of 2016 coincided with The boy.

The influence of this pattern is well studied, explains Buontempo. Also that of its opposite: The girl, which softens global warming. “But it is not only The boy, we are also seeing heat waves in the North Atlantic, heat waves in Europe…”. A phenomenon that has surprised scientists is the unusually high temperatures in Antarctica and the high rates of melting, something that is difficult to explain at the moment, says Buontempo.

3. Solar cycles. The influence of increased solar activity has also been pointed out. About every 11 years, the Sun oscillates between dormancy and an active period marked by sunspots and eruptions, such as flares and plasma explosions. It is now in the active phase. In any case, this has a very small effect on global warming in which the main factor is undoubtedly the activity of human beings and the gases they expel.

4. The underwater volcano. Where the influence is not clear is in the case of the eruption of the Hunga Tonga-Hunga Ha’apai volcano in early 2022, explains the director of the Copernicus Climate Change service. Normally, volcanoes contribute to the cooling of the planet by injecting sulfur into the atmosphere. However, this underwater volcano expelled enormous amounts of water vapor, which could have contributed to warming, as the Berkeley Earth organization pointed out in October. But it is not clear. “I have seen reports that say the volcano increased temperatures and others that said it cooled them,” summarizes Buontempo.

The explosion of the Hunga Tonga volcano injected 150 million tons of water vapor to the stratosphere Source: Joshua Stevens/NASA Earth Observatory.

5. Maritime fuels. Another factor about which there is uncertainty is the influence that the new international standards on fuels in maritime transport may have had, which have forced a drastic reduction in sulfur emissions, which could have had an influence on such high temperatures. in the North Atlantic.

Beyond current issues, Buontempo clearly summarizes where the underlying problem lies: “As long as greenhouse gas concentrations continue to increase, we cannot expect results different from those observed this year,” the hottest year ever recorded.

You can follow CLIMATE AND ENVIRONMENT in Facebook and xor sign up here to receive our weekly newsletter

Subscribe to continue reading Read without limits

_