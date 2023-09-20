At least six Palestinians have been killed by Israeli gunfire in the last twenty-four hours in Gaza and the West Bank. The Army once again launched an operation in the Jenin refugee camp, north of the West Bank, with the aim of carrying out several arrests and clashes broke out with militiamen from the local branch of Islamic Jihad.

Four Palestinians were killed and more than thirty were injured, according to the Palestinian Ministry of Health. In the course of this offensive, the occupation forces used a suicide drone. During the soldiers’ withdrawal, one of the vehicles was hit by an improvised explosive object and was disabled. The Israelis suffered no casualties.

The other two deaths occurred in Jericho and Gaza, where there were also eleven gunshot wounds. In the Strip, protests near the separation fence have been repeated in recent weeks and a few days ago another six protesters were killed. Israel keeps the Erez crossing closed, the only exit for the thousands of Gazans with work permits in the Jewish State, a number of around 17,000 people.

The most important protests in this border area took place between 2018 and 2019, they were weekly mobilizations, more than 200 Palestinians died and thousands were injured by Israeli gunfire. “The reopening of the pass will depend on the evolution of the situation,” declared COGAT, the Ministry of Defense unit in charge of managing the occupation.

Increase in violence



While Benjamin Netanyahu meets in New York with Recep Tayyip Erdogan at the summits parallel to the UN General Assembly or keeps the channel open with the United States to try to normalize relations with Saudi Arabia, 2023 is the bloodiest year in the occupied territories of the last times.

More than 200 Palestinians and 30 Israelis have died in 2023, the highest number since 2005, due to an increase in violence that Israel blames on Iran. The ultra-nationalist Zionist sector, led by ministers Itamar Ben Gvir and Bezalel Smotrich, plays a key role in the Israeli government. The rise of these radical settlers to the management of the occupied territories has brought with it an escalation of violence that has not been seen for 18 years, according to UN data.