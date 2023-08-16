Washington. There is almost a 50 percent chance that 2023 will be the warmest year on record and 2024 could be even hotter, US government climate experts have said.

“To date, 2023 is the third warmest year on record,” Sarah Kapnick, chief scientist at the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA, for its acronym in English), told reporters.

“It is virtually certain – more than 99 percent chance – that it will be one of the five warmest years on record, with a nearly 50 percent chance that 2023 will be the warmest ever,” Kapnick said.

Gavin Schmidt, director of NASA’s Goddard Institute for Space Studies, explained that 2024 may be even hotter than this year due to the Pacific warming phenomenon known as El Niño.

“The biggest impact of this will actually occur in 2024. We predict that not only will 2023 be exceptionally warm and possibly a record year, but the next year will be even warmer,” he estimated.

The European Union’s Copernicus climate observatory reported last week that July was the hottest month on record, and Monday’s NOAA figures match European data.

“The average land surface temperature in July was 1.2 degrees Celsius above average, making it the warmest July in 174 years of record keeping,” NOAA stated.