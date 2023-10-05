The September temperature put the world on alert. Last month was the warmest above average in 83 years of records kept by the European Union’s Copernicus Climate Change Service. Experts are still trying to understand the event, which raises alarms in the scientific community, waiting for the El Niño phenomenon, which could warm the planet even more.

A world that is getting hotter and hotter. Since 2020, the Copernicus Climate Service has published the records that global heat has reached, month by month. But September 2023 reached a new mark.

Last month the average air temperature, worldwide, was 16.38 degrees Celsius. This figure is 0.93 degrees Celsius higher than the average for all Septembers from 1991 to 2020. That is, the warmest in 83 years.

September 2023 experienced higher temperatures than would normally be expected for that month, compared to recent decades. This is an indicator of ongoing global warming and climate change.

For Copernicus director Carlo Buontempo, the absurd difference “is really mind-blowing. He had never seen anything like this in any month in our records.”

Alert in the scientific community

Experts have expressed concern about the global warming situation with this latest data.

This year’s summer was recorded as the hottest in the world, setting a new record. August 2023, for example, reached a temperature of 0.7 degrees Celsius above the 1991-2020 average.

But September had the greatest variation. While the months of July and August have higher temperatures, because they are warmer months, September, experts say, had the largest anomaly or deviation from normal.

For Imperial College London climate scientist Friederike Otto, it is not just a simple meteorological statistical figure. “It is a death sentence for people and ecosystems. “It destroys assets, infrastructure, crops,” she pointed out.

Climate scientist Zeke Hausfather agrees with Otto on the seriousness of these data. “This month was, in my opinion, absolutely incredible,” he posted on his X account, formerly known as Twitter.

The first global temperature data is in for the full month of September. This month was, in my professional opinion as a climate scientist – absolutely gobsmackingly bananas. JRA-55 beat the prior monthly record by over 0.5C, and was around 1.8C warmer than preindustrial levels. pic.twitter.com/mgg3rcR2xZ — Zeke Hausfather (@hausfath) October 3, 2023



The hottest year in history could be 2023

With record numbers every month in a row, the Earth is on track to experience the hottest year ever recorded. Samantha Burgess, deputy director of Copernicus, said the temperature is 1.4 degrees Celsius (2.5 degrees Fahrenheit) warmer than pre-industrial times.

“What we are seeing now is the backdrop of rapid global warming at a rate the Earth has not seen, along with El Niño,” said American climate scientist Jessica Moerman.

El Niño, to which the scientist refers, is a phenomenon that temporarily warms parts of the Pacific Ocean and modifies the climate throughout the world.

Hence, the alerts that said climate cycle has not yet arrived and temperatures are already very high. “This double whammy (El Niño and high temperatures) is where things get dangerous,” Moerman added.

The average global temperature during the first nine months of 2023 is 0.52 degrees Celsius​ higher than the corresponding 1991-2020 average, and 0.05 degrees Celsius higher than the nine-month average of 2016, currently the warmest calendar year. warm recorded.