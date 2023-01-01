The year that is beginning presents itself as an opportunity to start over with a new purpose, that is, to end the violence and assume the role as artisans of peace, pointed out this Sunday the Archdiocese of Mexico.

“This 2023 can be established as the year in which, with the grace of God, we can in community remove that cancer that is violence and that has made our people sick,” he said.

The Church warned that 2022 was another year marked by violence in the country and, according to figures from the Federal Government’s Secretary of Security and Citizen Protection, in Mexico every hour 3.5 people die as a result of criminal acts.

Archdiocese of Mexico noted that only at the end of the year, in the state of Zacatecaswhere a girl and a young seminarian, José Dorian Piña Hernández, 25 years old, who were traveling in a car with his family, They were killed by an armed group that tried to rob them of their vehicle in the municipality of Noria de Ángeles.

In the editorial of its informative organ, Desde la Fe, the Church pointed out that these deaths are more than numbers, they are people whose lives ended prematurely, families that were destroyed and communities that were wounded by the traces of violence.

He said that like every year, this January 1st the Catholic Church celebrates the World Day of Peacewith the purpose that peace marks the beginning of the calendar.

He stressed that in his last message, Pope Francis recalled that, three years after the pandemic, the vaccine against Covid-19 was found, but no effective solutions have been found to end the war.

However, the Catholic Church abounded, there is always a way, that of solidarity and fraternity, since the great lesson that Covid-19 has left is that no one can be saved alone.

criminal incidence

The latest report from the SSPC highlighted that November was the month with the fewest intentional homicides committed for six years, since there were 23.5 percent fewer victims, compared to the all-time high recorded in July 2018.

According to the Monthly Security Report, at the beginning of this administration of President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador9 thousand 062 federal crimes were committed, and in November 30.1 percent less were counted.

The federal government maintains that there were decreases in most federal crimes: fiscal (-19.2%), against health (-15.1%) and financial (-18.4%). Only those related to firearms and explosives and assets had an increase of 5.6% and 9.7%, respectively.

The number of intentional homicides in the 50 priority municipalities, from January to November 2022, dropped 11.9 percent, compared to 2021. This year, 11,292 cases were recorded; while in 2021 they added 12 thousand 823.

The 33 municipalities registered a decrease of 23.9 percent on average; 15 had an increase of 8.3 percent on average and 2 remained unchanged.