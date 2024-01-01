Forecaster Pozdnyakova: 2023 in Moscow is among the warmest years since 1879

Last year in Moscow was one of the six warmest since 1879. This was reported by the chief specialist of the Moscow Meteorological Bureau Tatyana Pozdnyakova in her Telegram-channel.

According to her data, the average temperature in the city was measured at 0.9 degrees above normal. Thus, this year was among the warmest since the end of the 19th century. At the same time, the forecaster recalled that 2020 remained the warmest year, with an anomaly of plus 1.8 degrees.

In the same year, the thermometer showed the largest positive anomalies in March, April and September. At the same time, four months of 2023 turned out to have a negative anomaly – July was the coldest.

Earlier, the head of the Hydrometeorological Center of Russia, Roman Vilfand, promised Muscovites Christmas frosts. He added that from January 1 to January 5, abnormally low thermometer readings are expected in the capital.

In addition, Russians were told about extreme weather for the New Year. According to Evgeniy Tishkovets, a specialist at the Phobos weather center, severe frosts were expected in half of Russia.