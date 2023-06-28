“At IFAD we need new approaches and harnessing new technologies to achieve better results that are faster and have more impact for the poor. This will lead to increased economic growth and employment, closing social gaps and addressing environmental challenges. Innovation models can help us address development challenges on a larger scale by reaching real people, supporting and changing the lives of vulnerable communities.” These are the words of Alvaro Lario, president of Ifad, on the occasion of the 2023 Ifad Innovation Day