Another season comes to a close. 2023 has been an eventful year on a technological level, with the debut of new cars and the announcement of future plans for several categories. Hybrid and electric are more current than ever on the international scene, but their future centrality is being called into question by the advancement of other technologies, especially alternative fuels and hydrogen. The result is an extremely intricate picture, in which aerodynamic and engine development are intertwined new technological opportunities in the fields of materials, energy and artificial intelligence.

Clean up the aerodynamics

2023 in Formula 1 was marked by Red Bull domination, in the second year of those regulations that promised greater balance, partially achieved if we look at the reduced gaps, but not in the outcome of the championship. However, it must be considered that the ground effect has distorted the physics of the cars, introducing new technical challenges that have opened up a gap in knowledge between the teams, delaying the achievement of the desired convergence. From this point of view, the intention of continue with the ground effect also in 2026 represents positive news, ensuring relative stability. It is therefore not surprising that the new Formula 2 presented in September is also based on ground effect, which the next Formula 3 expected soon will conform to.

In Formula 1 there has been discussion about the need to limit some areas of development to preserve overtaking opportunities, but in general the new aerodynamics prove effective in facilitating close pursuits. In 2023 also the Super Formula Japanese presented its new car, the SF23, declaredly developed to reduce aerodynamic disturbance. It travels in the same direction IndyCar, which at the last Indianapolis 500 introduced a new aerodynamic package aimed at facilitating overtaking. The collective priority for motorsport is the evolution towards increasingly simpler and cleaner aerodynamics, while simultaneously striving not to sacrifice performance.

The leap to electric

Formula E is perhaps the only championship in which the objective for the future is to improve performance. 2023 was the first year of the third generation single-seatersequipped with revolutionary aspects such as practically unused mechanical brakes and rapid charging pit-stop ports, whose debut is expected in 2024. However, despite the 100 kW more power and a 50 kg lighter weight, the performance they are not yet superior to the previous generation, thanks to an overly conservative choice of tyres.

For a still immature technology like electric, the priority remains to improve performance, also functional to the promotion of the championship. For this reason, the fourth generation cars, for which the tender notices were published in 2023, will skyrocket from 350 to 600 kW of power, also provided in the form of all-wheel drive. We had a small taste in July, with the Guinness World Record set in London by the GenBeta 4×4, capable of reaching 218 km/h on an indoor straight line. A small historic event, as was the publication by the FIA ​​of the regulations for the Electric Sport Vehicle Group, which in 2024 will inaugurate a circuit for electric touring cars and GTs derived from the series.

The candidacy of hydrogen

While electric is now part of everyday motorsport, hydrogen appears as the next frontier. In the Centenary edition of the 24 Hours of Le Mans, an already historic event for 2023, the organizers have announced their intention to inaugurate a dedicated class starting from 2026-2027. Meanwhile, the Mission24 project presented its third generation prototype, in a development race in which private individuals are also an active part, as Toyota reminds us with the GR H2 concept unveiled at Le Mans. The biggest challenges, however, will not only concern the cars, but the entire production, supply and supply chain.

The interest of manufacturers in hydrogen is tangible, so much so that in recent weeks it has pushed the FIA, Formula 1 and Extreme H to inaugurate a dedicated technical working group. Furthermore, hydrogen distillation is closely connected to the production of synthetic petrol, which is increasingly widespread together with biofuels. In 2023 alternative petrols they were used in the WEC, the Dakar, the World Rally Championship and even IndyCar, without however preventing the American series from developing the new hybrid based on supercapacitors.

The new fuels call into question the future centrality of electric in racing. Eloquent it is the recent announcement of the World Rallycross Championship, which from 2024 will open the doors of the premier category to thermal engines powered by sustainable petrol, ready to challenge battery-powered cars head-to-head. Motorsport is thus evolving towards a direct competition between different technologiesconsequence of a political context of great uncertainty for the future of the industry.

The coexistence of thermal, hybrid, electric and hydrogen cars will make it more necessary than ever to perfect the mechanisms of Balance of Performance. The BoP is already a reality in the Dakar, where the hybrid Audi challenges the combustion Toyota, and above all in the WEC, where in addition to the balance between Hypercar and LMDh from 2026-2027 it will be necessary to balance the hydrogen prototypes, both in the fuel-cell and thermal engine. The collective challenge for the next few years will be the development of increasingly accurate Balance of Performance, a task closely connected to data analysis and advances in artificial intelligence.

Success lies in saving

The WEC itself is experiencing a successful year in 2023, with the entry into the premier class of Ferrari, Porsche and Cadillac, the presentations of Lamborghini and Isotta Fraschini, as well as the announcement of the Aston Martin Valkyrie for 2025. There are two reasons for such popularity. The first is the debut of the LMDh in the World Championship and in IMSA, which once again demonstrates the importance of a common platform, multiplying the return on investment. At the same time, the limit on performance has turned into a cap on costs, the containment of which is increasingly a priority in motorsport.

In fact, after Formula 1, in 2023 the budget cap also arrived in Formula E, with a non-negligible technical impact, as being economically efficient is equivalent to extracting more performance for the same investment. It is a motorsport that is more cost-conscious and therefore overall healthy, capable of welcoming new participants. Formula 1 alone this year has seen announcements from Ford and Honda for 2026 and General Motors for 2028. The abundance of participants increases the opportunities for the transfer of knowledge from one discipline to another, which is the case for Ferrari, Alpine, Honda, Aston Martin and General Motors between the Endurance and Formula 1 programmes. An additional challenge for those who will have to monitor compliance with the various budget caps.

The carbon neutral challenge

The priority of reducing expenses does not go well with the growing attention to environmental sustainability. Worthy of note in this regard is the work carried out by Dallara with the new Super Formula SF23, whose bodywork was made with materials derived from cork, flax fiber and recycled carbon fibre. On the global scene, there is an ever-increasing propensity to develop tires that do not need to be preheatedthe. This was the case for the WEC in 2023, while in Formula 1 the objective was postponed until 2026 at the earliest.

The pursuit of carbon neutrality brings with it an increase in weight, both for materials of natural origin, whose properties are not yet equal to those of Kevlar and carbon fibre, and for the use of hybrid systems, batteries and fuel-cell. Weight containment will be the next big challenge for the racing world, also necessary to preserve performance in a historical period in which there is a desire to simplify aerodynamics. This year there has been a lot of talk about how the 2026 Formula 1 cars will have to be smaller and lighter by at least 20 kg, with the declared ambition of reaching 50. Furthermore, in recent months the possibility of reaching of environmental regulations, which will encourage the efficient management of resources to gain an advantage over the competition, as has already happened with financial ones.

Autonomous driving and artificial intelligence

2023 also saw important milestones in the field of autonomous driving. At the last MIMO show in Monza, the Indy Autonomous Challenge was the protagonist of the first historic performance on a non-oval circuit, in view of the race scheduled for 2024. The inauguration of the Abu Dhabi Autonomous Racing Leagueanother competition away from ovals where autonomous driving and artificial intelligence will be implemented on Super Formula cars.

As well as in cars, artificial intelligence is also spreading in the factory to support strategies, aerodynamic studies and development. Its development fits perfectly into the agenda of contemporary motorsport, analyzing data and extrapolating information with simpler collection tools, limiting economic and energy resources. Think about virtual sensors, artificial intelligence products that monitor a parameter without relying on a dedicated sensor.

Hybrid, electric, hydrogen, budget cap, environmental sensitivity, autonomous driving and artificial intelligence outline a motorsport in great change, where there is a collective fear that novelty constitutes a threat to tradition. However, it is overlooked that the very concept of tradition is relative in racing, historically subject to change to follow technological evolution. Furthermore, the arrival of new forms of motorsport will not close the door on the old ones. Diversity in this sense is not an attack or impoverishment of what is already established, but a parallel addition. In the past, the invention of the car did not spell the end of racing on foot, by bike or on horseback, remembering that the very act of running is the demonstration of how in sport you don't just do what is strictly necessary. Instead, it is to thank those who have followed us on these pages this year too, those who appreciate and those who always offer a different perspective: I wish you all a 2024 full of passion.