February estimate showed a drop of 1.3% due to the weather condition faced in the State by the La Niña phenomenon

The Brazilian harvest of cereals, legumes and oilseeds should reach a new record in 2023, totaling 298 million tons, according to the February estimate by the LSPA (Systematic Survey of Agricultural Production).

The value of the harvest is 13.3% or 34.9 million tons greater than the harvest obtained in 2022. IBGE (Brazilian Institute of Geography and Statistics) in early March. Here’s the full of data (1 MB).

In relation to January, the estimate recorded a decrease of 1.3% (3.9 million tons), the 1st drop since the beginning of the projections for 2023. Even so, the expectation is for record production of soybeans and corn in the year , according to the institute.

The area to be harvested should be 75.8 million hectares, showing growth of 3.5% compared to the area harvested in 2022, an increase of 2.6 million hectares. In relation to the previous month, the area to be harvested increased by 36,592 hectares.

“In 2022, we saw a sharp drop in the soybean crop. In 2023, the product is recovering, with an increase of 21.3%. In addition, the corn crop is once again breaking a production record. These 2 products, in large part, help to understand the record estimate for this year”said Carlos Barradas, manager of LSPA.

In relation to January, the main declines in the production estimates were for soybeans (1.7%), corn 1st crop (2.5%), corn 2nd crop (0.4%) and rice (2.5 %).

Rio Grande do Sul

Agricultural production in Rio Grande do Sul has suffered the effects of the phenomenon La Ninawith a strong drought, which led to a reduction in its production estimate for the month.

“Production data from Rio Grande do Sul, which is facing a drought, began to be observed in February. That’s why we see this drop of 3.9 million tons compared to the previous month. The State is our 3rd largest grain producer”said Barradas.

The LSPA manager added that despite the impacts suffered in Rio Grande do Sul, the estimated soybean and corn production in the country remains a record for 2023, driven by good conditions for production, planting and harvesting.

“Unlike last year, in 2023 the drought is concentrated more in Rio Grande do Sul. In the other producing states, such as Mato Grosso, Goiás, Mato Grosso do Sul, it is raining very well. That is why we are breaking a new record for soybean, corn and grain production”highlighted.

The estimate for rice production was 10 million tons, down 2.5% compared to the previous month and 6.0% compared to 2022. Despite the losses, which in February reached 252.7 thousand tons, this production should be enough to supply the Brazilian market.

“The main rice producer in the country is Rio Grande do Sul. With the drought, it is possible that the availability of water for irrigation has been reduced, since when there is a drought of these proportions, many municipalities limit water for this purpose. The priority is the urban supply of the populations”says Barradas.

Mato Grosso leads production

Mato Grosso leads as the largest national grain producer, with a share of 29.7%, followed by Paraná (15.1%), Rio Grande do Sul (11.8%), Goiás (9.3%), Mato Grosso do Sul (8.3%) and Minas Gerais (5.9%), which together represented 80.1% of the total.

The estimated production of cereals, legumes and oilseeds showed positive annual variation for all regions: Midwest (8.5%), North (11.1%), Southeast (1.0%), Northeast (2.3 %), and South (32.6%).

As for the monthly change, there was increase in the Northeast region (0.5%); there was stability in the North and Southeast regions and declines in the South (4.3%) and Midwest (0.1%).

With information from IBGE News Agency.