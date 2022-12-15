As has often happened in the history of Formula 1, the most heated rivalries between drivers are generated between teammates. A risk that could also arise in the 2023and which was already glimpsed in the final phase of last season: if we exclude the tension that arose between Max Verstappen and Sergio Perez after the events at Interlagos (when the Dutchman overtook and finished ahead of the Mexican despite the team order requiring the world champion not to do it), other small signals, which never exploded, were felt at home Mercedes.

For the first time in his career, Lewis Hamilton in fact, he closed a championship without winning a single race, with the only success of the season for the Brackley team conquered by the newcomer George Russell, more consistent in terms of results compared to the seven-time world champion and ahead of the latter also in the drivers’ standings, with an advantage of 35 points. The fear, if Mercedes manages to develop a more performing single-seater than the latest W13, is that the two may conflictthus giving rise to an internal struggle like the one already experienced, for example, between Hamilton himself and Nico Rosberg in 2016.

A potential danger that Hamilton himself wanted to deny and firmly reject in an interview with motorsport-total.com: “I don’t think that will happen – he has declared – I am quite experienced and have been in this team for so long that I can handle these kind of challenges. It will not be a problem“. Limited to the considerations on the 24-year-old’s talent, the Briton then expressed his opinion on the work done by Russell in 2022, considered in any case ‘facilitated’ by the latter’s proximity to the team even before his debut as an official Mercedes driver: “I saw what he did to Williams, which was already impressive – he added – as well as what he then accomplished this year. He got the maximum in every race, but in previous years he was more and more often with us and he already knew the engineers, e this made his adaptation easier. He was the perfect reinforcement for our team and brought a lot of positive energy. We communicate well with each other on equal terms and have a lot of mutual respect.”