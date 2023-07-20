Asia Pacific is currently the fastest growing market in the games industry, while Australia finds itself ideally positioned within the region. The country has become something of a connection point between East and West, having established itself as an important hub for innovation and ideas, leading to rising jobs and constantly increasing consumer participation.

Overall, the Australian games industry is riding on the crest of a wave, making this particular sector one of the most exciting within the broader scope of entertainment. But looking a little deeper within the industry itself, discovering which niches and genres are popular can be quite illuminating, especially insofar as how each of them is growing and evolving.

Aussies enjoy diversity

Based on video game statistics published for 2023 via Statista, gamers in Australia still favour the action and adventure genres, although people Down Under have actually expressed quite a diverse range of tastes. In fact, the distribution of preferences is really impressive, compared to many other countries around the world.

The scope within each niche is also merging with increased frequency. In the latest polls, action was considered to be the most popular niche amongst gamers, although that came just ahead of action-adventure. This clearly indicates an appreciation by Aussies for games with both elements, particularly when there is plenty of activity and exploration involved.

Shooters are still trending in popularity this year, within a niche that is typically focused on hardcore gamers, whether that particular term relates to competitive gameplay or the sizeable communities around them. By stark contrast yet achieving the same numbers in 2023 polls, casual games are now just as popular, designed around slower pacing and ease of gameplay.

But across the board, Australians appear to enjoy delving into multiple genres and niches, which is great news for the industry in this country. This helps to keep ideation and creativity fresh, whenever developers and studios are considering the variety of games they produce. And right now, the games industry here and around the world is thriving.

Crazy for casinos

Intriguingly, whenever browsing annual data for gaming niches in Australia, iGaming platforms rarely feature alongside the mainstream genres, regardless of the fact that playing online casino games is now become a mainstream pastime. However, this could simply be due to being considered as different gaming sectors, within the overall industry.

But regardless of any particular gaming definitions, Aussies have always been huge fans of wagering, largely thanks to a greater acceptance towards gambling in society and culture. Both at physical and online venues, business is certainly booming throughout the country, as increasingly more players find themselves engaged and entertained by casino games.

Whatever your preference, whether spinning the latest pokies or staking your bets at the digital card tables, getting reliable and trustworthy casino site reviews is always helpful. Before choosing where to play, find out more from the experienced team at Gamble Online Australia, who always accompany their in-depth reviews with detailed advice and guides.

Always keen to embrace the latest ideas and innovations, the iGaming sector continues to grow year-on-year, evolving to provide safe and entertaining spaces for those who enjoy this particular gaming niche. This includes an emphasis on responsible wagering, plus adherence to rules and regulations established by the most reputable licensing organisations.

Freedom of choice

Fans of gaming are currently enjoying something of a golden age, one in which there is an abundance of choice and options. We also have a bigger selection of platforms than ever before, providing ease of access to more gaming variety. This ensures that whatever our preferences, there will always be niches and genres to suit every taste.

Remarkably, much of this growth and innovation seems to have blossomed within the last couple of decades, buoyed by widespread use of the internet and in recent years, the lightning rise in popularity of mobile gaming. This is particularly highlighted in Australia, where gaming citizens have fully embraced the new and exciting technologies available.

