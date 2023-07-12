During the year the only relevant awards for audiovisual projects are not the Oscars, since there are also the emmys, which focus on the best of television. And now, the nominees of the edition have been announced 2023where there are quite interesting promises not only to actors, but also to directors.

Here is the complete list of nominees:

Movies and TV series category

limited series

Beef

Dahmer—Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story

Daisy Jones and the Six

Fleishman Is in Trouble

Obi Wan Kenobi

tv movie

Dolly Parton’s Mountain Magic Christmas

Fire Island

Hocus Pocus 2

Prey

Weird: The Al Yankovic Story

Series Director

Paris Barclay, Dahmer—Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story (“Silenced”)

Valerie Faris, Jonathan Dayton, Fleishman Is In Trouble (“Me-Time”)

Carl Franklin, Dahmer—Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story (“Bad Meat”

Lee Sung Jin, Beef (“Figure of Light”)

Jake Schreier, Beef (“The Great Fabricator”)

Dan Trachtenberg, Prey

Writer for movies or series

Lee Sung Jin, Beef (“The Birds Don’t Sing, They Screech in Pain”)

Joel Kim Booster, Fire Island

Taffy Brodesser-Akner, Fleishman Is In Trouble (“Me-Time”)

Patrick Aison, Dan Trachtenberg, Prey

Janine Nabers, Donald Glover, Swarm (“Stung”)

Al Yankovic, Eric Appel, Weird: The Al Yankovic Story

lead actor

Taron Egerton, Black Bird

Kumail Nanjiani, Welcome the Chippendales

Evan Peters, Dahmer—Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story

Daniel Radcliffe, Weird: The Al Yankovic Story

Michael Shannon, George & Tammy

Steven YeunBeef

Principal actress

Lizzy Caplan, Fleishman Is in Trouble

Jessica Chastain, George & Tammy

Dominique Fishback, Swarm

Kathryn Hahn, Tiny Beautiful Things

Riley Keough, Daisy Jones and the Six

Ali WongBeef

supporting actor

Jesse Plemons, Love & Death

Joseph LeeBeef

Murray Bartlett, Welcome to Chippendales

Paul Walter Hauser, Black Bird

Ray Liotta, Black Bird

Richard Jenkins, Dahmer—Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story

Young Mazino, Beef

supporting actress

Annaleigh Ashford, Welcome to Chippendales

Camila Morrone, Daisy Jones & The Six

Claire Danes, Fleishman Is In Trouble

Juliette Lewis, Welcome to Chippendales

Maria Bello, Beef

Merritt Wever, Tiny Beautiful Things

Niecy Nash-Betts, Dahmer—Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story

drama category

drama series

Andor

Better Call Saul

The Crown

House of the Dragon

The Last of Us

succession

The White Lotus

yellowjackets

drama series director

Benjamin Caron, Andor (“Rix Road”)

Peter Hoar, The Last of Us (“Long, Long Time”)

Mark Mylod, Succession (“Connor’s Wedding”)

Andrij Parekh, Succession (“America Decides”)

Lorene Scafaria, Succession (“Living+”)

Dearbhla Walsh, Bad Sisters (“The Prick”)

Mike White, The White Lotus (“Arrivederci”)

drama series writer

Beau Willimon, Andor (“One Way Out”)

Sharon Horgan, Dave Finkel, Brett Baer, ​​Bad Sisters (“The Prick”)

Gordon Smith, Better Call Saul (“Point and Shoot”)

Peter Gould, Better Call Saul (“Saul Gone”)

Craig Mazin, The Last of Us (“Long, Long Time”)

Jesse Armstrong, Succession (“Connor’s Wedding”)

Mike White, The White Lotus (“Arrivederci”)

Drama Series Lead Actor

Jeff Bridges, The Old Man

Brian CoxSuccession

Kieran CulkinSuccession

Bob Odenkirk, Better Call Saul

Pedro Pascal, The Last of Us

Jeremy Strong, Succession

Drama Series Lead Actress

Sharon Horgan, Bad Sisters

Melanie LynskeyYellowjackets

Elisabeth Moss, The Handmaid’s Tale

Bella Ramsey, The Last of Us

Keri Russell, The Diplomat

Sarah Snook, Succession

drama supporting actor

Nicholas Braun, Succession

Michael Imperioli, The White Lotus

Theo James, The White Lotus

Matthew MacfadyenSuccession

Alan Ruck, Succession

Will Sharpe, The White Lotus

Alexander Skarsgard, Succession

Murray Abraham, The White Lotus

drama supporting actress

Jennifer CoolidgeThe White Lotus

Elizabeth Debicki, The Crown

Meghann Fahy, The White Lotus

Sabrina Impacciatore, The White Lotus

Aubrey Plaza, The White Lotus

Rhea Seehorn, Better Call Saul

J. Smith-Cameron, Succession

Simona Tabasco, The White Lotus

Guest actor in drama series

Murray Bartlett, The Last of Us

James Cromwell, Succession

Lamar Johnson, The Last of Us

Arian Moayed, Succession

Nick Offerman, The Last of Us

Keivonn Montreal Woodard, The Last of Us

Guest actress in drama series

Hiam Abbass, Succession

Cherry JonesSuccession

Melanie Lynskey, The Last of Us

Storm Reid, The Last of Us

Anna Torv, The Last of Us

Harriet Walter, Succession

comedy category

Comedy series

Abbott Elementary

Barry

The Bear

Jury Duty

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Only Murders in the Building

ted lasso

wednesday

Comedy series director

Mary Lou Belli, The Ms. Pat Show (“Don’t Touch My Hair”)

Tim Burton, Wednesday (“Wednesday’s Child is Full of Woe”)

Bill Hader, Barry (“wow”)

Declan Lowney, Ted Lasso (“So Long, Farewell”)

Amy Sherman-Palladino, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel (“Four Minutes”)

Christopher Storer, The Bear (“Review”)

comedy series writer

Bill Hader, Barry (“wow”)

Christopher Storer, The Bear (“System”)

Mekki Leeper, Jury Duty (“Ineffective Assistance”)

John Hoffman, Matteo Borghese, Rob Turbovsky, Only Murders in the Building (“I Know Who Did It”)

Chris Kelly, Sarah Schneider, The Other Two (“Cary & Brooke Go to an AIDS Play”)

Brendan Hunt, Joe Kelly, Jason Sudeikis, Ted Lasso (“So Long, Farewell”)

Comedy series lead actor

Bill Hader, Barry

Jason SegelShrinking

Martin Short, Only Murders in the Building

Jason SudeikisTed Lasso

Jeremy Allen White, The Bear

Comedy series lead actress

Christina Applegate, Dead to Me

Rachel Brosnahan, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Fifth Brunson, Abbott Elementary

Natasha LyonnePoker Face

Jenna OrtegaWednesday

Comedy series supporting actor

Anthony Carrigan, Barry

Phil Dunster, Ted Lasso

Brett Goldstein, Ted Lasso

James Marsden, Jury Duty

Ebon Moss-Bachrach, The Bear

Tyler James Williams, Abbott Elementary

Henry Winkler, Barry

Comedy series supporting actress

Alex Borstein, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Ayo Edebiri, The Bear

Janelle James, Abbott Elementary

Sheryl Lee Ralph, Abbott Elementary

Juno Temple, Ted Lasso

Hannah Waddingham, Ted Lasso

Jessica WilliamsShrinking

Guest Actor in a Comedy Series

Jon Bernthal, The Bear

Luke Kirby, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Nathan Lane, Only Murders In The Building

Pedro Pascal, Saturday Night Live

Oliver Platt, The Bear

Sam Richardson, Ted Lasso

Guest actress in comedy series

Becky Ann BakerTed Lasso

Fifth Brunson, Saturday Night Live

Taraji P. Henson, Abbott Elementary

Judith Light, Poker Face

Sarah Niles, Ted Lasso

Harriet Walter, Ted Lasso

reality category

reality host

Bobby Berk, Karamo Brown, Tan France, Antoni Porowski, and Jonathan Van Ness, Queer Eye

Nicole Byer, Nailed It!

Padma Lakshmi, Top Chef

Amy Poehler and Maya Rudolph, Baking It

RuPaul, RuPaul’s Drag Race

Mayim Bialik, Jeopardy!

Steve HarveyFamily Feud

Ken Jennings, Jeopardy!

Keke Palmer, Password

Pat Sajak, Wheel of Fortune

competition program

La carrera asombroza

RuPaul’s Drag Race

survivor

top chef

The Voice

variety category

various speech series

The Daily Show With Trevor Noah (Comedy Central)

Jimmy Kimmel Live! (ABC)

Late Night With Seth Meyers (NBC)

The Late Show With Stephen Colbert (CBS)

The Problem With Jon Stewart (Apple TV+)

Various series writer

A Black Lady Sketch Show

Last Week Tonight With John Oliver

Saturday night Live

live varieties

The Apple Music Super Bowl LVII Halftime Show Starring Rihanna

Chris Rock: Selective Outrage

Elton John Live: Farewell From Dodger Stadium

The Oscars

75th Annual Tony Awards

special varieties

Carol Burnett: 90 Years Of Laughter + Love

John Mulaney: Baby J.

Lizzo: Live In Concert

Norman Lear: 100 Years Of Music & Laughter

Trevor Noah: I Wish You Would

Wanda Sykes: I’m An Entertainer

Animation

animated program

Bob’s Burgers

entergalactic

Genndy Tartakovsky’s Primal

rick and morty

the simpsons

Documentary film

documentary series

100 Foot Wave (HBO)

The 1619 Project (Hulu)

Dear Mama: The Saga of Afeni and Tupac Shakur (FX)

Secrets of the Elephants (National Geographic)

The US and the Holocaust (PBS)

documentary special

Being Mary Tyler Moore (HBO)

Judy Blume Forever (Amazon Prime Video)

My Transparent Life (Amazon Prime Video)

Pamela: A Love Story (Netflix)

Still: A Michael J. Fox Movie (Apple TV+)

Remember that the prizes Emmy celebrate the next September 18.

Via: disscussingfilm