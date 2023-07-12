During the year the only relevant awards for audiovisual projects are not the Oscars, since there are also the emmys, which focus on the best of television. And now, the nominees of the edition have been announced 2023where there are quite interesting promises not only to actors, but also to directors.
Here is the complete list of nominees:
Movies and TV series category
limited series
Beef
Dahmer—Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story
Daisy Jones and the Six
Fleishman Is in Trouble
Obi Wan Kenobi
tv movie
Dolly Parton’s Mountain Magic Christmas
Fire Island
Hocus Pocus 2
Prey
Weird: The Al Yankovic Story
Series Director
Paris Barclay, Dahmer—Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story (“Silenced”)
Valerie Faris, Jonathan Dayton, Fleishman Is In Trouble (“Me-Time”)
Carl Franklin, Dahmer—Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story (“Bad Meat”
Lee Sung Jin, Beef (“Figure of Light”)
Jake Schreier, Beef (“The Great Fabricator”)
Dan Trachtenberg, Prey
Writer for movies or series
Lee Sung Jin, Beef (“The Birds Don’t Sing, They Screech in Pain”)
Joel Kim Booster, Fire Island
Taffy Brodesser-Akner, Fleishman Is In Trouble (“Me-Time”)
Patrick Aison, Dan Trachtenberg, Prey
Janine Nabers, Donald Glover, Swarm (“Stung”)
Al Yankovic, Eric Appel, Weird: The Al Yankovic Story
lead actor
Taron Egerton, Black Bird
Kumail Nanjiani, Welcome the Chippendales
Evan Peters, Dahmer—Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story
Daniel Radcliffe, Weird: The Al Yankovic Story
Michael Shannon, George & Tammy
Steven YeunBeef
Principal actress
Lizzy Caplan, Fleishman Is in Trouble
Jessica Chastain, George & Tammy
Dominique Fishback, Swarm
Kathryn Hahn, Tiny Beautiful Things
Riley Keough, Daisy Jones and the Six
Ali WongBeef
supporting actor
Jesse Plemons, Love & Death
Joseph LeeBeef
Murray Bartlett, Welcome to Chippendales
Paul Walter Hauser, Black Bird
Ray Liotta, Black Bird
Richard Jenkins, Dahmer—Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story
Young Mazino, Beef
supporting actress
Annaleigh Ashford, Welcome to Chippendales
Camila Morrone, Daisy Jones & The Six
Claire Danes, Fleishman Is In Trouble
Juliette Lewis, Welcome to Chippendales
Maria Bello, Beef
Merritt Wever, Tiny Beautiful Things
Niecy Nash-Betts, Dahmer—Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story
drama category
drama series
Andor
Better Call Saul
The Crown
House of the Dragon
The Last of Us
succession
The White Lotus
yellowjackets
drama series director
Benjamin Caron, Andor (“Rix Road”)
Peter Hoar, The Last of Us (“Long, Long Time”)
Mark Mylod, Succession (“Connor’s Wedding”)
Andrij Parekh, Succession (“America Decides”)
Lorene Scafaria, Succession (“Living+”)
Dearbhla Walsh, Bad Sisters (“The Prick”)
Mike White, The White Lotus (“Arrivederci”)
drama series writer
Beau Willimon, Andor (“One Way Out”)
Sharon Horgan, Dave Finkel, Brett Baer, Bad Sisters (“The Prick”)
Gordon Smith, Better Call Saul (“Point and Shoot”)
Peter Gould, Better Call Saul (“Saul Gone”)
Craig Mazin, The Last of Us (“Long, Long Time”)
Jesse Armstrong, Succession (“Connor’s Wedding”)
Mike White, The White Lotus (“Arrivederci”)
Drama Series Lead Actor
Jeff Bridges, The Old Man
Brian CoxSuccession
Kieran CulkinSuccession
Bob Odenkirk, Better Call Saul
Pedro Pascal, The Last of Us
Jeremy Strong, Succession
Drama Series Lead Actress
Sharon Horgan, Bad Sisters
Melanie LynskeyYellowjackets
Elisabeth Moss, The Handmaid’s Tale
Bella Ramsey, The Last of Us
Keri Russell, The Diplomat
Sarah Snook, Succession
drama supporting actor
Nicholas Braun, Succession
Michael Imperioli, The White Lotus
Theo James, The White Lotus
Matthew MacfadyenSuccession
Alan Ruck, Succession
Will Sharpe, The White Lotus
Alexander Skarsgard, Succession
Murray Abraham, The White Lotus
drama supporting actress
Jennifer CoolidgeThe White Lotus
Elizabeth Debicki, The Crown
Meghann Fahy, The White Lotus
Sabrina Impacciatore, The White Lotus
Aubrey Plaza, The White Lotus
Rhea Seehorn, Better Call Saul
J. Smith-Cameron, Succession
Simona Tabasco, The White Lotus
Guest actor in drama series
Murray Bartlett, The Last of Us
James Cromwell, Succession
Lamar Johnson, The Last of Us
Arian Moayed, Succession
Nick Offerman, The Last of Us
Keivonn Montreal Woodard, The Last of Us
Guest actress in drama series
Hiam Abbass, Succession
Cherry JonesSuccession
Melanie Lynskey, The Last of Us
Storm Reid, The Last of Us
Anna Torv, The Last of Us
Harriet Walter, Succession
comedy category
Comedy series
Abbott Elementary
Barry
The Bear
Jury Duty
The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Only Murders in the Building
ted lasso
wednesday
Comedy series director
Mary Lou Belli, The Ms. Pat Show (“Don’t Touch My Hair”)
Tim Burton, Wednesday (“Wednesday’s Child is Full of Woe”)
Bill Hader, Barry (“wow”)
Declan Lowney, Ted Lasso (“So Long, Farewell”)
Amy Sherman-Palladino, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel (“Four Minutes”)
Christopher Storer, The Bear (“Review”)
comedy series writer
Bill Hader, Barry (“wow”)
Christopher Storer, The Bear (“System”)
Mekki Leeper, Jury Duty (“Ineffective Assistance”)
John Hoffman, Matteo Borghese, Rob Turbovsky, Only Murders in the Building (“I Know Who Did It”)
Chris Kelly, Sarah Schneider, The Other Two (“Cary & Brooke Go to an AIDS Play”)
Brendan Hunt, Joe Kelly, Jason Sudeikis, Ted Lasso (“So Long, Farewell”)
Comedy series lead actor
Bill Hader, Barry
Jason SegelShrinking
Martin Short, Only Murders in the Building
Jason SudeikisTed Lasso
Jeremy Allen White, The Bear
Comedy series lead actress
Christina Applegate, Dead to Me
Rachel Brosnahan, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Fifth Brunson, Abbott Elementary
Natasha LyonnePoker Face
Jenna OrtegaWednesday
Comedy series supporting actor
Anthony Carrigan, Barry
Phil Dunster, Ted Lasso
Brett Goldstein, Ted Lasso
James Marsden, Jury Duty
Ebon Moss-Bachrach, The Bear
Tyler James Williams, Abbott Elementary
Henry Winkler, Barry
Comedy series supporting actress
Alex Borstein, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Ayo Edebiri, The Bear
Janelle James, Abbott Elementary
Sheryl Lee Ralph, Abbott Elementary
Juno Temple, Ted Lasso
Hannah Waddingham, Ted Lasso
Jessica WilliamsShrinking
Guest Actor in a Comedy Series
Jon Bernthal, The Bear
Luke Kirby, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Nathan Lane, Only Murders In The Building
Pedro Pascal, Saturday Night Live
Oliver Platt, The Bear
Sam Richardson, Ted Lasso
Guest actress in comedy series
Becky Ann BakerTed Lasso
Fifth Brunson, Saturday Night Live
Taraji P. Henson, Abbott Elementary
Judith Light, Poker Face
Sarah Niles, Ted Lasso
Harriet Walter, Ted Lasso
reality category
reality host
Bobby Berk, Karamo Brown, Tan France, Antoni Porowski, and Jonathan Van Ness, Queer Eye
Nicole Byer, Nailed It!
Padma Lakshmi, Top Chef
Amy Poehler and Maya Rudolph, Baking It
RuPaul, RuPaul’s Drag Race
Mayim Bialik, Jeopardy!
Steve HarveyFamily Feud
Ken Jennings, Jeopardy!
Keke Palmer, Password
Pat Sajak, Wheel of Fortune
competition program
La carrera asombroza
RuPaul’s Drag Race
survivor
top chef
The Voice
variety category
various speech series
The Daily Show With Trevor Noah (Comedy Central)
Jimmy Kimmel Live! (ABC)
Late Night With Seth Meyers (NBC)
The Late Show With Stephen Colbert (CBS)
The Problem With Jon Stewart (Apple TV+)
Various series writer
A Black Lady Sketch Show
Last Week Tonight With John Oliver
Saturday night Live
live varieties
The Apple Music Super Bowl LVII Halftime Show Starring Rihanna
Chris Rock: Selective Outrage
Elton John Live: Farewell From Dodger Stadium
The Oscars
75th Annual Tony Awards
special varieties
Carol Burnett: 90 Years Of Laughter + Love
John Mulaney: Baby J.
Lizzo: Live In Concert
Norman Lear: 100 Years Of Music & Laughter
Trevor Noah: I Wish You Would
Wanda Sykes: I’m An Entertainer
Animation
animated program
Bob’s Burgers
entergalactic
Genndy Tartakovsky’s Primal
rick and morty
the simpsons
Documentary film
documentary series
100 Foot Wave (HBO)
The 1619 Project (Hulu)
Dear Mama: The Saga of Afeni and Tupac Shakur (FX)
Secrets of the Elephants (National Geographic)
The US and the Holocaust (PBS)
documentary special
Being Mary Tyler Moore (HBO)
Judy Blume Forever (Amazon Prime Video)
My Transparent Life (Amazon Prime Video)
Pamela: A Love Story (Netflix)
Still: A Michael J. Fox Movie (Apple TV+)
Remember that the prizes Emmy celebrate the next September 18.
Via: disscussingfilm
#Emmy #nominees #revealed
Leave a Reply