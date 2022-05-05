2023 elections postponed due to war. Early maneuver in June-July, then two scenarios based on the progress of the Russia-Ukraine war

Discount. Dutiful. Yesterday Affaritaliani.it collected the denials of the Pd, Lega, Italia Viva, Fratelli d’Italia and LeU to the sensational hypothesis, always advanced by Affaritaliani.it of a possible postponement of the next political elections in the event that there is a further military escalation of the war between Russia and Ukraine and a worsening of the economic situation due to the possible stop by Moscow on gas to Italy, as already happened with Poland and Bulgaria. It is evident that politics, majority and opposition, officially ensure that political elections will be held regularly, at the end of the natural expiry of the legislature, between the end of February and the beginning of March 2023.

But Affaritaliani.it confirms that the hypothesis of postponing the vote for the next Parliament it exists and is being discussed, behind the scenes, between deputies and senators from different political groups. Qualified sources speak of a possible postponement of the political elections of three or four months, essentially from the end of winter to May-June next year, always in the event that the conflict in Europe is not yet over and the economic situation is particularly serious, above all linked to the expensive energy that would inevitably result in heavier ones during the winter season.

What seems certain, again according to majority sources, is the intention of Mario Draghi to bring forward the Budget Law for 2023 in June-July, so that it will be approved by Parliament before the August break (but without the pension reform). A budget variance is also likely, the extent of which will depend on the economic and geopolitical situation. At that point, with the maneuver already done, two possible paths would open, two diametrically opposite scenarios. The first, in the case of detente between Moscow and Kiev and de-escalation in Europe, provides for the dissolution of the Chambers at the end of the summer (pension guaranteed also for parliamentarians with only one legislature) and elections at the end of October (as Affaritaliani.it he wrote first, a thesis later reiterated by Luigi Bisignani).

The second scenario, namely that in the event of a worsening of the war front, with a widening of the conflict and an explosion of the expensive-energy / bills, it is precisely what at the moment foresees a postponement of the political elections until May / June of next year, in order to overcome the winter, leaving Palazzo Chigi Draghi at the helm of the government of national unity. And then? We will see, also because if the information of theAmerican and British intelligence, which speak of 18 months of duration of the war, at the beginning of summer 2023 should be the end of the conflict. Hypotheses and scenarios, of course denied with the microphone on, but which are discussed with the microphone off.

