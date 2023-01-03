Electoral political polls today January 3, 2023

POLITICAL ELECTION SURVEYS – 2023 does not start in the best way for Fdi, while Lega, Third Polo and Forza Italia are smiling: this is what emerges from the latest political electoral polls elaborated by Emg for the program Agora.

According to the Fratelli d’Italia survey, it drops to 28.8%, falling by 0.4% compared to the previous survey carried out on 19 December last year. The Movimento 5 Stelle remained stable at 17.3%, while the Democratic Party, now credited with 16.5%, fell by 0.3%.

The Lega earns 0.4 percent, rising to 9.3%, as well as Third Polo and Forza Italia, respectively to 7.9 percent and 7.1%. It is the first time in several months that these three parties, and in particular the two centre-right ones, are growing to the detriment of the premier’s party which, however, is declining.

Among the other minor parties, Greens/Italian Left rise to 3.3 per cent, while +Europe and Italexit, both paired at 2.2 per cent, decrease. Luigi De Magistris’s Unione Popolare remains stable at 1.8%.

HOW POLLS ARE DONE

Electoral and political polls are carried out by polling companies according to precise scientific criteria. The authors of the surveys must identify a sample to be interviewed that is sufficiently large and representative of the population to be analysed. In the case of polls on voting intentions for political parties or the confidence index of political leaders, therefore, the interviewees must adequately represent the adult Italian population, those who have the right to vote and who go to the polls. This work is done to minimize the margin of error and make the detection as reliable as possible. Generally a political-electoral poll is considered reliable if the indicated margin of error is 3 percent with a 95 percent confidence interval. It is precisely that of identifying a representative sample of the population that the pollsters face the greatest difficulty. Interviews for electoral political polls are usually carried out with a Cati methodology, by telephone, or Cawi, via the Internet, or mixed. To carry out the interviews, opinion poll companies rely on specialized companies.