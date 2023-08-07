Gold medal for Filippo Ganna in the individual pursuit at the track cycling World Championships in Glasgow, bronze for Jonathan Milan.

Read also

Double medal for Italy therefore in the individual pursuit. Filippo Ganna wins the gold medal with an incredible comeback against the British Daniel Bigham. 4:01.976 the final time of the blue, who in the last km recovered a good 2” of disadvantage with a progression that smells of feat, beating the British by only 54 thousandths and thus conquering his sixth world success in the specialty. On the other hand, Jonathan Milan climbs the third step of the podium, clearly imposing himself in the duel for bronze with the Portuguese Ivo Oliveira.

“I’m really satisfied -said the new blue world champion at the end of the race- I’m really proud. I didn’t want to do the individual pursuit because I wanted to focus on the road time trial, but I thought: ‘Now we’re on the ball, let’s dance’. Everyone was excited about this fight, we did some great times.”