Dutch Mathieu van der Poel is the new 2023 road cycling world champion by winning gold in the road race at the Glasgow Cycling World Championships. The oranje champion arrived alone at the finish line, despite a fall a few km from the finish line. The sportsman got up and with his jersey torn, after a race of 272 kilometres, finished with a time of 6h7:27. On the Glasgow circuit, the Belgian Wout Van Aert finished second, while the Slovenian Tadej Pogaar was third.

Read also

The Dutch van der Poel this season also won Paris-Roubaix and Milan-San Remo, as well as the cyclo-cross World Championships no one had ever succeeded before. The Italian Alberto Bettiol, the last Italian remaining in the race for the title and who also led the race alone for a long stretch, finished in tenth place, more than 4′ behind the Dutchman. On the other hand, the blue captain Matteo Trentin crashed about 90 km from the end, and was then forced to retire.