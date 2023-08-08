New day of racing at the 2023 Cycling World Championships in Glasgow. Three titles will be awarded in the track tests and 1 in the road ones. Great anticipation along the route for the mixed team time trial relay, scheduled from 2.00 pm: Italy will start at 4.00 pm with Alberto Bettiol, Mattia Cattaneo, Manlio MoroLetizia Paternoster, Silvia Persico and Alessia Vigilia.

AZZURRI IN THE COMPETITION ON TUESDAY 8 AUGUST

13:00: Team Time Trial Mixed Relay: Alberto Bettiol, Manlio Moro, Mattia Cattaneo, Letizia Paternoster, Silvia Persico, Alessia Vigilia.

14:04: Men Elite 1Km Time Trial Qualifying: Matteo Bianchi

18:42: Women Elite Points race: Silvia Zanardi

19:44: Men Elite Madison: Elia Viviani, Michele Scartezzini

For para-cycling track: male and female tandem: Meroni-Ceci, Colombo-Bissolati

Live TV will be ensured by Rai 2 HD and Eurosport 1 while live streaming will be entrusted to Rai Play, eurosport.it, discovery+, DAZN.