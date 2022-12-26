In addition to the increase in resources endorsed by the Transition PEC, the “Pix amendments” may increase even more in 2023. This is because Congress approved a device in the Annual Budget Law (LOA) authorizing deputies and senators to change their place amendments during the year next. The only requirement is that half be allocated to health. At the limit, Pix amendments can reach R$ 10.6 billion in 2023.

Next year, even parliamentarians who were not re-elected will be able to carry out this relocation, the authors of the amendments are the current deputies and senators. If a congressman wants to take resources from education and put them in the Pix amendment, for example, he is authorized to make that change. Therefore, the resources of this special mechanism may still increase beyond the amount indicated in the Budget.

“It was an adjustment that values ​​municipalities. It is a joker resource, more dynamic and a quicker SOS than any other”, said deputy José Priante (MDB-PA), coordinator of the Amendment Admissibility Committee (CAE) of Congress and quoted to assume the Ministry of Cities. He is an advocate of the Pix amendment and says that, despite being passed on without demands, the final expense is subject to the same rules as other transfers. “Not a bogeyman.”

The mayor, Arthur Lira (Progressistas-AL), is one of the supporters of this model. He indicated R$ 9.85 million in Pix amendments for municipalities in Alagoas in 2023. With the PEC, the value will jump to R$ 16 million. Senate President Rodrigo Pacheco (PSD-MG) did the same. He scored R$7.7 million for Minas Gerais and will now have R$23 million.

In 2020, in the first year of existence, the Pix amendments totaled R$ 621 million and served 137 parliamentarians. For 2023, the amount approved by Congress jumped to BRL 6.7 billion after the approval of the PEC, with the appointment of 507 congressmen, that is, 85% of the Legislative.

OVERSIGHT. So far, it is unclear who should oversee these resources. The supervisory role is the reason for an impasse between control bodies. The change in the Constitution approved in 2019 to create these amendments did not create any formal accountability and oversight instruments. The Ministry of Economy launched a platform for mayors to report what they did with the money. This information, however, is optional.

The technical area of ​​the Federal Court of Accounts (TCU) suggested that special transfers be investigated by the Court. Local courts, however, understand that they have the competence, because the resources now belong to the municipality or State that receives them. In a vacuum, money is not being scrutinized.

The information is from the newspaper The State of S. Paulo.