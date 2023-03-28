Rare rain in Melbourne

In the history of Australian Grand Prix in Melbourne, practice sessions or races have rarely been seen taking place in adverse weather conditions for the drivers, forced to face challenges made on the track made even more complex by the rain. In this sense, according to what is reported by the forecasts of accuweather.comthe 2023 edition could seriously fall under one of these particular exceptions, especially on the occasion of qualifying.

Strong risk in qualifying

On the day of Saturdaythe ‘April Fool’ could come right from the Melbourne sky, with a percentage of rainfall estimated at 60%. While for Friday’s free practice there is still the risk of rain, however less than that of qualifying, the fight for pole position could therefore take place with the umbrella open, with average temperatures close to 15°C. conditions for the race on Sunday 2 April, with more chances of sky serene and with a very low risk of rain.

F1 2023, Australian Grand Prix, weather forecast

Friday 31st March

Sky: cloudy with patches of sunshine

Precipitation chance: 45%

Max/min temperatures: 17/20°C

Wind: WSW 17km/h, gusts to 33km/h

Saturday 1st April

Sky: some showers

Precipitation chance: 60%

Max/min temperatures: 14/17°C

Wind: SW 20 km/h, gusts at 41 km/h

Sunday 2nd April

Clear sky

Precipitation chance: 2%

Max/min temperatures: 19/22°C

Wind: SSE 11 km/h, gusts at 32 km/h

So last year

The same risks also occurred in 2022, but fortunately for the pilots they were denied by the real weather conditions. Last year, in fact, there was no rain during free practice on Friday, except for a cloudy sky during FP3 and in the first half of qualifying. There was no rain in the race either, with the Australian GP (returned to the calendar after two years due to the Covid-19 emergency) which took place under the sun without any problems.