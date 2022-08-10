There FIA has several technical-sporting issues to resolve in a summer break which from this point of view is extending the times in an exasperating way as Ferrari team principal Mattia Binotto pointed out. Today the WMSC – the world motorsport council – is expected to ratify the new anti-porpoising rules for 2023, with a raising of the car floor to definitively exorcise the specter of aerodynamic rebound that undermines health – especially in the long term as pointed out by Toto Wolff. – of the pilots.

The president of the International Automobile Federation Mohammed Ben Sulayem he has already anticipated on Monday evening that he has an agreement in hand after having consulted all 20 drivers and ten teams protagonists of the F1 World Championship. The first rumors have filtered out a compromise between the 25 mm increase in the fund initially proposed by the FIA ​​and the final 15 to which the agreement should have been made.

The FIA ​​played the safety card to ‘overcome’ the problem of classic voting since the ‘numbers’ to approve these regulatory changes were not there (six teams, namely Red Bull, Ferrari, AlphaTauri, Haas, Alfa Romeo and Williams were not have ever supported this anti-porpoising change). According to what is reported by today’s edition of The Gazzetta dello Sport there Ferrari will not resort to the right of vetoprovided that he really had the opportunity in light of the ‘security’ issue. “The Ferrari team principal, who sits on the World Council, could appeal to the right of veto, a prerogative of the Cavallino to block initiatives that are against his interests. But, assuming that he is not precluded by the nature of this intervention (it concerns safety), he would not do it for reasons of expediency, considering that the FIA ​​continues to maintain that it has taken steps to safeguard the health of the drivers “we read on the columns of Rosea.

In the next few hours, the details of the agreement reached will be announced, then on the table of Liberty Media and the FIA ​​there will remain another, not insignificant, question still unresolved, or the definitive regulation on the new engine cycle starting from 2026. Porsche and Audi, the two brands of the Volkswagen group that have expressed interest in entering F1, are waiting for the guidelines initially anticipated to be formalized. The more time passes, however, the more the actual entry of these new constructors into F1 gets further away.