“In the heart of all winters

live a throbbing spring,

and behind each night,

a smiling dawn comes.”

Khalil Gibran

I greet the new year with the heart of a girl, I believe in the promise of new and better times, I base my hope on the ability of people to seek the common good throughout the millennia humanity has persisted, we will continue to try to build just societies, survival instinct it has its greatest expression in caring for one another and vice versa. Being together made us strong. I have not the slightest doubt.

I write on the second day of the year with optimism and no, I don’t have a fever. Today the news of choice in court I painted the world with colors, I celebrated with ranchero squid and flour tortilla that I finished cooking on a direct fire. It’s another level! In the capital city, ministers of the Supreme Court of Justice of the Nation debated with votes, in the end 6 votes out of 11 made Norma Lucía Piña Hernández President of the SCJN, Minister Alfredo Gutiérrez Ortiz Mena accompanied that last round.

For the first time, a woman became head of the Judiciary, the Minister President Piña Hernández He faces the enormous challenge of leading one of the powers of the Republic. With the Executive and the Legislative, the influence and guidance of the man president is clear, the control of two powers is undeniable, but today the judiciary is safe, I affirm it because it is necessary for hope to bear fruit of reality. The Pineapple Minister it has not been around the bush and must continue like this, taking care of the correct application of the law, defending constitutional precepts and legality.

It is the fifth year of the presidency of chaos, they are still playing to govern, the corruption that deny in the speech grows every day, the collapse of good public policies It has slowed down the march of the country. Hope is in the citizenry with or without a political party, it is in the freedom of thought and action, democracy is not in a bed of roses, it must be cared for and defended, millions of women and men must decide if they let it die to maintain itself in a supposed comfort zone or defend it with their vote in 2024.

We recommend you read:

Political parties and politicians -men and women- have to weigh their own interest and the best interest of the Republic, that of the three powers. There is no valid excuse for selfishness and division.

Miguel de Cervantes wrote in The Ingenious Hidalgo Don Quixote de la Mancha a very great truth “Freedom, Sancho, is one of the most precious gifts that heaven gave men; with her cannot be matched the treasures that the earth encloses nor the sea conceals; for freedom, as well as for honor, life can and should be ventured”, whoever understood understood and whoever does not understand is lost in reality, does not distinguish it.

In front of us the opportunity of a new year, let’s have reason to be and of course keep hope.

Postscript

I hug my 4 readers and all humanity. In the cycle of the sun we celebrate the arrival of the new year. May family union, health, peace, prosperity and joy of living not be lacking.