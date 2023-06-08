The 2023 24 Hours of Le Mans is just around the corner. Read all about the upcoming race weekend here.

This weekend we don’t have a race of an hour and a half and 300 km, but 24 hours and about 5,000 km! The 24 hours of 2023 will start again this weekend. Strictly speaking, the event is already underway. While Formula 1 tries to spread the race weekend as widely as possible, the organization of the 24 hours of Le Mans (the ACO) to lift it over a whole week.

The first of the two qualifications has already been held. At Le Mans they call qualifying a hyperpole. Think of it a bit like Q1 and Q2, but over several days. We have the results of the qualification for you.

Thursday June 8:

20:30 – 21:00 | Hyperpole

22:00 – 23:00 | Free training

Friday June 9:

Saturday June 10:

4:00 PM: race starts

Sunday June 11

4:00 PM: race finish

24 Hours of Le Mans

Well, does this race need an introduction? Well, no, not actually. The name Le Mans comes from the nearby village of Le Mans. The special thing is that you have to drive as many laps as possible. There is no final goal in terms of laps, unlike Formula 1. The 24 Hours of Le Mans is the oldest and longest running endurance race on the planet.

The first edition was in 1923. Then the duo Lagache and Leonard won in a Chanrd & Walcker Type U3 15CV Sport. In 1936 the race was skipped due to a strike (it remains a French party after all) and in 1940 to 1948 the race was not held because of the Second World War and its aftermath.

The circuit: La Sarthe

It is a semi-permanent street circuit. That in itself is not strange. However, it is not a circuit in or around a city (the village of Le Mans itself is not that much). The track is 13,626 and you can divide it into three parts. The first section is from the start to turn 6. Those are the gentle turns of the fixed circuit section (there is also a Bugatti circuit). Then we have the straight which used to be one long straight. That is now subdivided with two chicanes.

This is normally a public road. Nice if you want to have a pilgrimage trip. The second sector at the sharp bend at the end of the Hunadieres. Then there is another very straight and the tricky corners come at Maison Blanche. The cars then drive at high speed again to turn 13 to leave the public road again from there. The track is very fast. Downforce is of limited importance given the long straights, but nice in the twisty sectors.

What is the lap record at Circuit La Sarthe?

That is an almost unbelievable 3:17.297 in the name of the Briton Mike Conway. He competed in a Toyota TS050 Hybrid at the 2019 24 Hours of Le Mans.

Le Mans: 2022 results

You may have been ‘out’ for a while and can’t recall last year’s race. That’s why here’s a refresher!

How did qualifying for the 2022 24 Hours of Le Mans go?

There wasn’t a lot of competition for Toyota yet, so everyone drove home. Kamui Kobayashi set a time of 3:27.247. With the hyperpole, pole position eventually went to Brendon Hartley: 3:24.408.

Who drove the fastest race lap at the 24 Hours of Le Mans in 2022?

Of course a Toyota, with Brandon Hartley behind the wheel: 3:27.906.

How many cars fell out in 2022?

9, significantly less than the year before.

What did the podium look like in 2022?

Toyota Gazoo Racing (Buemi, Hartley, Hirakawa) Toyota Gazoo Racing (Conway, Kobayashi, Lopez) Glickenhaus Racing (Briscoe, Westbrook, Mailleux)

What is the weather forecast for the 2023 24 hours of Le Mans?

There is a chance of rain, especially in the afternoon on Saturday. Expect several showers and the occasional thunderstorm. In terms of temperature, it is fine: between 17 degrees (in the evening) and 29 degrees (in the afternoon). There is hardly any wind.

What chances does Max Verstappen have for the 2023 24 Hours of Le Mans?

Well, he doesn’t, of course. By the way, there is a digital version of it. Co-worker @jaapiyo will soon introduce the Dutch drivers and will extensively discuss their opportunities.

Where can I watch the 2023 24 Hours of Le Mans?

Both RTL and Eurosport broadcast the race, but neither do so for 24 hours. You start at RTL7, which starts at 15:00 with the preview. Then you have to switch to RTL 5 at 19:25, which broadcasts the race until 0:00. Then you switch back to RTL 7 and you can watch until 16:30. Eurosport broadcasts the race almost in its entirety, except for the start and finish… You can watch there from 17:30 to 14:30. There’s another French tennis party (Roland Garros) this weekend. If you have a Eurosport subscription, you can see the start and finish there.

