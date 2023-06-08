Qualifying for the 2023 24 Hours of Le Mans is just behind us. This is the result!

We have to do without Formula 1 this weekend, but that does not mean that the motorsport enthusiast has nothing to do. It’s time again for the 24 hours of Le Mans. This endurance race of endurance races is a true war of attrition for man and machine.

To get an idea of ​​what these drivers (and the cars) have to endure, we can compare the distances covered. In Formula 1 one drives 300 km (plus one lap) per race. If everything goes a bit normal, the winner of Le Mans will have covered about 5,000 km.

Two qualifications

Qualifying at Le Mans therefore does not seem so important. There is a rolling start, the times when drivers had to run to their cars are long gone. However, qualifying as well as possible is of great importance. The teams want the cars to be able to do their laps optimally, so you don’t want to be in traffic too much, with all the risks that entails.

The difference with Formula 1 is that there are two qualifying sessions on two different days. Next Friday they go for Hyperpole, the regular qualifying session has just ended. Today all 62 participants were allowed to qualify, the hyperpole is a special session where the 8 fastest cars per class to fight again.

2023 24 Hours of Le Mans qualifying results

Anyway, the result of the qualification per class is as follows. So keep in mind that this is not yet the final starting grid:

Hypercar

It was very exciting in this ranking. The first 8 hypercars were within a second of each other! The circuit is more than 13 kilometers long, so that is really very close. There is a clear division in terms of cars, as you can see below. The Ferraris are the fastest, the ‘s follow closely. Porsche, Cadillac and Peugeot are close behind.

Position Car Driver Time 1 Ferrari 499P Antonio Fuco 3:25,213 2 Ferrari 499P Alessandro Pier Guidi 3:25,412 3 Toyota GR010 – Hybrid Jose Maria Lopez 3:25,485 4 Toyota GR010 – Hybrid Brendon Hartley 3:25,749 5 Porsche 963 Frederic Makowiecki 3:25,848 6 Porsche 963 Felipe Nasr 3:25,868 7 Cadillac V-Series.R Sebastien Bourdais 3:25,924 8 Cadillac V-Series.R Earl Bamber 3:26.020 9 Porsche 963 Kevin Estre 3:26,900 10 Peugeot 9X8 Michael Jensen 3:27,260 11 Peugeot 9X8 Loic Duval 3:27,850 12 Cadillac V-Series.R Luis Felipe Derani 3:27,960 13 Glickenhaus 007 LMH Roman Dumas 3:28,497 15 Vanwall Vandervell 680 Tom Dillman 3:29,745 16 Porsche 963 Will Stevens No time

LMP 2

In the LMP 2 class we suspect that an Oreca 07 will win.

Position Car Driver Time 1 Orca 07 Pietro Fittipaldi 3’34,751 2 Orca 07 Louis Deletraz 3’34,753 3 Orca 07 Mirko Bortolotti 3’34,793 4 Orca 07 Paul Loup Chatin 3:34,839 5 Orca 07 Gabriel Aubrey 3:34,985 6 Orca 07 Reshad De Gerus 3:35.105 7 Orca 07 Dries Vanthoor 3:35,176 8 Orca 07 Bent Viscal 3:35,392 9 Orca 07 Ben Hanley 3:35,453 10 Orca 07 Tom Blomqvist 3:35,519 11 Orca 07 James Allen 3:35,578 12 Orca 07 Philip Albuquerque 3:35,587 13 Orca 07 Giedo van der Garde 3:35,652 14 Orca 07 Job van Uitert 3:35,691 15 Orca 07 Albert Costa 3:35,755 16 Orca 07 Robin Fries 3:35,853 17 Orca 07 Maxime Martin 3:35,951 18 Orca 07 Malthe Jacobsen 3:36,271 19 Orca 07 Ben Barnicoat 3:36,483 20 Orca 07 Neel Jani 3:37,213 21 Orca 07 Andre Negrao 3:37,498 22 Orca 07 Anders Fjordbach 3:39,303 23 Orca 07 Matthew Vaxiviere 3:59,171 24 Orca 07 Stephen Thomas No time

LMGTE Am

Dutch success in qualifying for the 2023 24 Hours of Le Mans! Nicky Catsburg did excellent business in the Corvette! He may go for the hyperpole.

Position Car Driver Time 1 Ferrari 488 GTE EVO Alessio Rovera 3:51,877 2 Ferrari 488 GTE EVO David Rigon 3:51,914 3 Chevrolet Corvette C8.R Nicky Catsburg 3:52,228 4 Aston Martin Vantage AMR Charlie Eastwood 3:52,431 5 Ferrari 488 GTE EVO Daniel Serra 3:52,459 6 Aston Martin Vantage AMR Gustav Dahlmann Birch 3:52,484 7 Ferrari 488 GTE EVO Ulysse DePauw 3:52,968 8 Ferrari 488 GTE EVO Kei Cozzolino 3:53,263 9 Ferrari 488 GTE EVO Alessio Picariello 3:53,374 10 Aston Martin Vantage AMR Alex Riberas 3:53,406 11 Porsche 911 RSR-19 Julien Andlauer 3:53,481 12 Porsche 911 RSR-19 Benjamin Barker 3:53,531 13 Ferrari 488 GTE EVO Jeffrey Segal 3:53,590 14 Porsche 911 RSR-19 Michelle Gatting 3:53,603 15 Aston Martin Vantage AMR Valentin Hasse Clot 3:53,703 16 Porsche 911 RSR-19 Matteo Cairoli 3:53,947 17 Ferrari 488 GTE EVO Louis Prette 3:54.093 18 Porsche 911 RSR-19 Martin Rump 3:54.129 19 Porsche 911 RSR-19 John Heylen 3:54.137 20 Porsche 911 RSR-19 Harry Tincknell 3:58,486 21 Aston Martin Vantage AMR Satoshi Hoshino No time

Innovative Car

For fun, a real Nascar racer also participates. The Camaro has a naturally aspirated 5.8 liter V8 and is by far the best sounding car in the field.

Position Car Driver Time 1 Chevrolet Camaro ZL-1 Mike Rockenfeller 3:47,976

In short, that hyperpole session is going to be a fun one!

