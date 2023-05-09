The possible novelties of the 2023-2024 World Cup

In anticipation of the FIA ​​World Motorsport Council in June, negotiations are already underway in Formula E to be able to complete the first drafts of the calendar 2023-2024with two cities located at the longitudinal ends of the globe that could potentially host an E-Prix next season: on the one hand Los Angeleswhich could bring the category back to the United States, and on the other Tokyowhich would materialize the absolute debut of Formula E in Japan.

Tokyo, closer than ever

As reported by therace.comrumors of a deal nearly reached to bring the series into the Rising Sun they had already arisen during the Monte Carlo E-Prix, where some members of the metropolitan government of the Japanese capital were hosted. The plan is to build a street circuit in the Tokyo Big Sight area, with the track built around the Tokyo International Exhibition Centre: “There has always been interest from the Tokyo government to host a Formula E event, and from Formula E to have a race there – declared the Manager and co-founder of the Formula E championship, Alberto Longo – the Tokyo marathon took eight years to pass, and it has less impact on the neighborhood than we do, so it’s definitely hard to get there. But I would say that we are closer than everand Tokyo is definitely one of the candidate cities we have that potentially could be added to the calendar in the near term.”. Regarding the organization of the event, which should then take place next spring, an answer could arrive at the end of June.

The California question mark

In the West, however, the other novelty could be represented by Los Angeles which, in the case of an agreement reached, would become the fourth different city to host an E-Prix in the USA after Miami, New York and Long Beach. In some way, the design of the new Californian street circuit takes its cue from that of Seoul. The latter, in fact, includes a section of the track located inside the Olympic Stadium of the South Korean capital, and the intention would be to propose a similar design also in Los Angeles. However, there are considerable difficulties, explained by Longo as follows: “In principle it is very good, because stadiums in the US are right in the center of cities, which is our main goal – he added – they have huge parking lots around them, so it is possible to have a fantastic event in a facility that offers many options, from the design of the track to the amount of grandstands you can have beyond what is inside the stadium. So, it’s definitely something that we’ve been looking at and have been looking at all along, but the most times they have been refused due to not being able to enter the stadium because the gates are not wide enough“. In the United States, moreover, the hypothesis of an E-Prix on the street circuit has almost definitively vanished Chicagothanks to the difficulty of combining, in terms of dates, Formula E with NASCAR. Furthermore, it has not yet been established which city will host the first round of the 2023-2024 season, as well as the date that will start the next championship, scheduled between 16 December 2023 and 13 January 2024.

Spain and China

Finally, the hypotheses related to a return to the calendar are less clear Spainwith Rum raisin listed as leading candidate: “I am having regular talks with several Spanish cities – admitted Longo – it is true that there are one or two cities that are really interested and we are looking into this matter thoroughly, but it is too early to tell today. Let’s see how it goes”. More outlined, at least for next year, is instead the high improbability of the re-inclusion of the Chinastill dealing with the aftermath of COVID-19.