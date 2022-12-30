The relationship of the Narayana numbers with those of Catalan, raised last week, is simple and direct:

Cn = N(n, 1) + N(n, 2) + N(n, 3) + … + N(n, n)

As we saw, with their corresponding graphs, N(4, 1) + N(4, 2) + N(4, 3) + N(4, 4) = 1 + 6 + 6 + 1 = 14, which is precisely C4 . And the relationship of Narayana’s numbers to Dyck’s words is even more direct (what is it?).

In the figure we see the three ordered rooted trees with four edges and two leaves that complete, along with the 3 from last week, the 6 possible, a number that corresponds to N(4, 2). In general, there are N(n, k) rooted trees with n edges and k leaves.

The Narayana Sequence

Regarding the problem of Narayana’s cows, our protagonists last week, if we start with a newborn calf at the beginning of the first year, for three years we will only have one cow. In the fourth year the calf will have become an adult cow and she will have a calf, and another in the fifth year, and another in the sixth. At the beginning of the seventh year, the first calf will already be mature, so two calves will be born (the one from the original cow and the one from her first daughter), and so on. Thus, we obtain the sequence:

1, 1, 1, 2, 3, 4, 6, 9, 13, 19…

It is similar, but not the same, to Fibonacci:

1, 1, 2, 3, 5, 8, 13, 21, 34, 55…

The second grows faster (you know, female rabbits are much more prolific than cows), since each term is the sum of the previous two, while in the first each term is… How would you express each term in the sequence of Narayana based on the above? What would be the twentieth term of the sequence? How many cows would we have in total after 20 years?

In the problem, as stated by Narayama Pandita, all the cows are assumed to live through the entire process, which means that the first cow will live for at least 20 years, an optimistic but plausible estimate. More pessimistic, our usual commentator Francisco Montesinos proposes a variant in which the cows only live 7 years (see comment 9 of the previous installment). How many cows would there be, in that case, after 20 years?

In an interesting article (I will give the reference next week) I find this table:

Does it have something to do with the topic at hand? What does it mean?

A great 2023!

Except for errors or omissions, this delivery of The game of science (number 395 in EL PAÍS) will be published on December 30, at the gates of the year 2023, so it is worth taking a look at the number as such. At first glance, it does not seem very interesting: it is not a prime, it is not perfect, it is not polygonal, it is not regular, it is not a factorial, it is not a Fibonacci or a Catalan number… It could seem sphenic, since it is the product of three primes : 2023 = 7 x 17 x 17, but 17 is repeated, so neither. Can my astute readers discover some less obvious property of this number that will be with us for 365 days? In any case, I wish you a great year in all aspects.

By the way, by omitting the initial exclamation point in “A great 2023!”, it is not clear if I am congratulating you the Italian New Year or alluding to the size of the factorial of 2023. What order is 2023!? How many zeros does it end with? What is your first number?

