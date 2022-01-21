Rome – 113 days before the Aquatic World Championships in Fukuoka, Japan, Fina and the Organizing Committee have scheduled a virtual meeting for Friday to discuss whether to keep or change the date of the competition. The pandemic situation in different parts of the world is worrying and Japan is experiencing its peak of daily cases even though the number of deaths is very low.

Right now, the country’s borders are closed to international travelers: there are 163 countries in the list (including Brazil). Yesterday Japan recorded a total of 32,087 positive Covid cases, the highest number of the entire pandemic since 2020. The week averaged 22,516 cases per day. There have been only 10 deaths and the weekly average is 6 deaths. Vaccination in Japan was carried out in 80.5% of the population with at least one dose, 79.1% are fully vaccinated. The booster dose was given by 1.3% of the Japanese.

Unlimited access to all site content € 1 / month for 3 months, then € 3.99 / month for 3 months Unlock unlimited access to all content on the site





SUBSCRIBE HERE TO THE ALL GENOA, ALL SAMP AND ALL SPICE NEWSLETTERS