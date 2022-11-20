Little over a year ago, Halihodzic infuriated Morocco when he decided to excuse some of the team’s stars including Ziyech (Chelsea) and Mazraoui (Bayern), both for disciplinary problems. At first, it looked like the team had become stronger, but opinions changed after a disappointing CAN 2022 campaign. Halihozic left, Regragui arrived and with him, the big name players returned. Employing a system geared towards defense with a straight forward game plan, Morocco breezed through the African qualifiers. They are not the flamboyant side of other years, but a highly-competitive outfit who are tough to break down.

Star player: Achraf Hakimi. He is comfortable playing as a full-back or wing-back. After an erratic first season at PSG, this season he has settled into the starting XI, although he has yet to show the kind of form he displayed at Inter, where he developed a reputation as one of the best right-backs in world football, especially going forward.

Manager: Walid Regragui. He was a surprise appointment, taking the post three months ago after Halihozic’s dismissal. Under his stewardship of him, Ziyech and Mazraoui returned, a decision which has prompted an upturn in quality for the Atlas Lions. A coaching legend in Morocco who has returned to the national team after having worked as Rachid Taoussi’s assistant from 2012 to 2013. He has hardly had time to put his stamp on the team and get across his style of play and ideas.