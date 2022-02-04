The opening ceremony of the XXIV Winter Olympic Games has begun in Beijing. This is reported by the correspondent of “Lenta.ru”.

The ceremony started at 15:00 Moscow time at the Beijing National Stadium and will last about 1 hour and 40 minutes. The standard-bearers of the team of the Russian Olympic Committee will be skater Olga Fatkulina and hockey player Vadim Shipachev. In total, representatives of 95 countries will take part in the parade of athletes.

About three thousand people will be involved in organizing the show during the event, 95 percent of them are teenagers.

The Russian team at the Games in Beijing will perform under the flag of the Russian Olympic Committee. This is due to sanctions from the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA). 213 Russian sportsmen will take part in the competitions.

The first competition at the Beijing Olympics began on Wednesday, February 2. The Winter Games will last until February 20. In 2008, the Chinese capital hosted the Summer Olympic Games.