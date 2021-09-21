The Toyota Tundra is the Japanese challenger to American pick-up trucks such as the Ford F-150, the Chevrolet Silverado and the RAM 1500. The new generation is aiming for a larger market share in the North American market, relying on a hybrid powertrain, a aggressive exterior styling and smart technology.

The main selling point, however, remains the towing capacity: the Toyota Tundra can tow up to 5,443 kilograms and has a payload of 880 kilograms, a gain of 17 and 11% respectively compared to its predecessor. The pick-up has a specific Tow/Haul+ towing mode for heavier draft work.

Hybrid, not electric

No more 5.7 liter V8, the new Toyota Tundra opts for a more compact V6 biturbo that combines a displacement of 3.5 liters with an output of 386 hp (+9 hp) and a maximum torque of 649 Nm (+105 nm). If that’s still not enough, then you should have the hybrid i-Force Max, which gets an additional electric motor between the engine and the gearbox – a ten-speed automatic – to boost the combined power and maximum torque to 444 hp and 790 Nm respectively. That Toyota Tundra Hybrid relies on a nickel-metal hydride battery hidden under the rear seats and has three driving modes: boost, regeneration and electric.

That hybrid variant makes the Toyota Tundra a lot more relevant, but the competition is currently working on 100% electric variants of their pickup – such as the Ford F-150 Lightning, whose pre-orders are running like a high-speed train.

Tough, but smart

The Toyota Tundra comes with a bold exterior design, with a gigantic radiator grille that is said to be inspired by the superhero Iron Man. The pickup comes in different versions, from very rudimentary to bling bling. Where the Japanese hope to take the lead is with the interior of the Toyota Tundra.

The interior is at the quality level of the European references and comes with a central dashboard mounted multimedia screen with a diameter of 8 to 14 inches. The basic versions keep it with a classic instrumentation, but the higher trim levels (including increased TRD) come with a digital counter of 12.3 inches. The infotainment system offers all connectivity solutions common to passenger cars today.