With 102 murders cataloged by the State Attorney General’s Office as femicides, 2022 became the most violent year for women since statistics on this crime were available.

Thus, the first full year of the emecista governor samuel garcia It exceeds the femicides committed in 2021 by 65 percent, which closed with 66.

Since 2013, when the prosecution began to count femicide and separated them from intentional homicidesthe year that registered the most cases was 2018, with 79.

The rise in violence against the women surpassed historical figures in Nuevo León and provoked reactions from feminist groups that expressed their weariness by breaking into government palace and burning one of its doors during a demonstration in April.

The murder of a woman it is classified as femicide when it is committed for reasons of gender and when there are circumstances such as sexual assault, infamous or degrading injuries or mutilations, there is a sentimental, affective or trust relationship; the body of the victim is exposed in a public place, among others.

Although these aggravating factors are not verified, by protocol, the State Prosecutor’s Office it investigates every death of a woman as a femicide until the evidence determines otherwise.

This year, the state was marked by the disappearance and subsequent death of women in various circumstances and on different days, such as the case of Debanhi Escobar, the 18-year-old girl who was found lifeless in a cistern at the Nueva Castilla Motel, in Escobedo. .

The growing violence against the women It occurs in the middle of a speech by the governor that he used during his campaign and that he has already taken over as head of his government.

“If you mess with a woman, you mess with everything New Lion“, says the spot of the emecista.

Also, the reddest year in femicide It occurs despite the creation of the Women’s Secretariat, which last year operated with a budget of 50 million pesos and was designed to combat gender violence.

Its functions include “representing, processing and resolving activities related to the human rights of women and comprehensive protection policies and women’s access to a life free from violence”.

This dependency was headed by Alicia Leal, but she submitted her resignation and former magistrate Graciela Buchanan took over in her place.