Among the many records that the 2022 season will send to the archives – from the number of GPs disputed, 22 as in 2021, to Max Verstappen’s record of successes in a single year – there is one certainly less immediate to identify but equally interesting: that of the more new polemans. With the start at the pole gained by Kevin Magnussen for the Sprint Race of the GP of San Paolo, in fact, the riders who in the current championship have been able to achieve the best time in qualifying for the first time in their career have risen to four.

The Haas Dane, who wasn’t even in F1 10 months ago, is certainly the least expected of these, but they had been in the order before him. Sergio Perez, Carlos Sainz And George Russell. Of these only Sainz was then able to repeat himself on more than one occasion. To give an idea of ​​the particularity of this result, just think that the last time four pole positions were recorded, put on the scoresheet by drivers who had never won it before, it was even the 1979. In that case it was Jean-Pierre Jabouille, Gilles Villeneuve, Alan Jones and René Arnoux who entered the list of starters from the first box for the first time.

That figure is obviously even more special than this year’s, considering that at the time there were just 15 races scheduled, compared to 22 today. To find an even higher number of new pole sitters, you have to go back to 1968. In that World Cup, for the only time in the history of the Circus, they won at least one pole five pilots who had never succeeded in the past: Chris Amon, Jochen Rindt, Jacky Ickx, Mario Andretti and Jo Siffert. Other times, but also F1 has shown that it knows how to give twists and surprises.