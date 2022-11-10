2022 will be the year of the most stratospheric art auctions in history. Three sales in particular, those of the Allen and Macklowe collections, plus a portrait of Marilyn Monroe by Andy Warhol that fetched nearly $200 million, make the year of the Ukraine war and unleashed inflation the most expensive in history. of the art market. Despite the threat of a recession, the world’s millionaires continue to invest in works whose value increases over time. It does not matter if it is a Botticelli or a Jasper Johns, one of the few living authors in the collection of the businessman and philanthropist Paul Allen, which began to be auctioned this Wednesday in New York with a record collection: 1,506 million dollars for 60 pieces, of the 150 that make up the set. The proceeds will be dedicated to charity, as stipulated in 2009 by the co-founder of Microsoft in his last will. Allen, who later distanced himself from his friend Bill Gates, died in 2018, aged 65.

The final session was held this Thursday, also at Christie’s New York headquarters, without reaching the marks of the day before, when five paintings exceeded 100 million dollars each (another record) and twenty artists exceeded their previous price (another ). A beautiful painting by French pointillist Georges Seurat, one of the few in private hands and a version of another that hangs in a Philadelphia museum, alone fetched nearly 150 million. Its titled The models (group portrait) and it was painted in 1888. It is considered the masterpiece of pointillism.

The atmosphere in the room during the auction of the Allen collection did not decline this Thursday, despite the minor importance of the sale: the crossing of bets acquired at times the characteristics of a duel, with the agents on their feet, hanging on the telephone through which they received instructions from the buyer. The lots have been falling rapidly, almost frantically, a sign that the investment was not in doubt. The show of hands, with obvious gestures of tension in the intermediaries, reveals the unleashed appetite for hoarding art. One of the presenters, a lemon yellow suit at the lectern, stood out chromatically in a room in relative darkness. The intermediaries also took turns, to cope with the pressure. The latest piece auctioned today, a colorful illustration of a Hindu holy book painted around 1700, broke another record in its own way: with an initial estimate of between $30,000 and $50,000, it sold for $200,000. So with each and every one of the works auctioned this Thursday, reaching a total of almost 116 million dollars.

Paul Allen, photographed in Seattle in 2014. STEVE DYKES (AFP)

In the absence of knowing the origin of the final bidders ―the only data that transcends their identity―, those of Wednesday’s session were distributed in 50% in the American continent; 12% in the Asia-Pacific region, and 38% between Europe, Africa and the Middle East. Russian tycoons, previously avid buyers, have retreated due to the effect of the sanctions, but there will always be a replacement for the vacancies, the head of Christie’s Adrien Meyer assured on the eve of the bid. “Clients want to diversify their assets and benefit from art, and they do so because they know that most works continue to increase in value over time,” said the co-chairman of Christie’s Impressionist and Modern Art department. “There are more billionaires than masterpieces” available on the market and “the demand is very diverse”, he stressed, regarding a phenomenon, that of auctions, increasingly global and younger, with a growing presence of digital art and even NFT, absent from the classical Allen’s collection, spanning five centuries of art history, from Botticelli to Jasper Johns, one of the few living authors alongside Anish Kapoor. Van Gogh, Cézanne and Gauguin broke their respective records in the first session.

Behind the scenes, the bidding continued on Wednesday François-Henri Pinault, owner of Christie’s through the holding company luxury Artemis. “It’s like spending months on top of a mountain overlooking 500 years of visionary achievement, from Botticelli to Seurat, Cézanne, Van Gogh, Gauguin and Freud. The view was awesome. We may never see this variety, quantity and quality of masterpieces in a private collection again,” said Max Carter, vice president of the department of 20th and 21st century art.

Paul G. Allen was a visionary entrepreneur ―like Gates, with whom he founded the technology company in 1975―, multimillionaire and philanthropist. After being dazzled by a visit to the Tate Gallery in London, where he discovered Turner’s seascapes and Lichtenstein’s rabid pop, he dedicated a good part of his career to cultural entrepreneurship, such as the Museum of Pop Culture, in 2000, in a building designed by the architect Frank Gehry in Seattle, or the scientific research institute that bears his name, specializing in neurology and immunology, also in Seattle, a city that he helped boost with his investments and where he financed public art projects and artists local. Allen also owned several sports franchises, including the Seattle Seahawks.

In mid-May, Sotheby’s liquidation of the Macklowe couple’s art collection – a condition for signing the papers of a stormy divorce – raised $ 922.2 million, ahead of the proceeds from the sale of the Rockefeller couple, closed in 2018 for 832 million. That same month, Christie’s scored another $195 million for a single work: a screenprint of the many versions of Andy Warhol’s portrait of Marilyn Monroe, beating not only the price of any other American artist, but also the world record. paid for a contemporary work, which held until then Women of Algiers (1955) by Picasso, sold for 179.5 million in 2015. Until the auction of the Allen collection has left both records in nothing.

