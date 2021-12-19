In the first version of the technical regulation 2022, the FIA had set the minimum weight of the new cars that we will see on track next season. This aspect, however, had alarmed the stables, which had opened a dialogue with the federal technicians to ask to raise this limit, citing reasons for reducing costs. For the single-seaters of the aerodynamic revolution championship, an increase of 38 kg was foreseen compared to the weight of the single-seaters seen on the track until last Sunday’s Abu Dhabi race. A first change to this ceiling was introduced last September, with a 2 kg concession which brought the total to 792.
On the sidelines of the FIA World Council last week, a new version of the technical regulation was published, which included a new amendment to article 4.1: “The weight of the cars, without petrol, must not be less than 795 kg at all times of the competition”. The teams thus obtained a increase of another 3 kg, for a total of 5 compared to the limit set in the first instance.
