In the first version of the technical regulation 2022, the FIA ​​had set the minimum weight of the new cars that we will see on track next season. This aspect, however, had alarmed the stables, which had opened a dialogue with the federal technicians to ask to raise this limit, citing reasons for reducing costs. For the single-seaters of the aerodynamic revolution championship, an increase of 38 kg was foreseen compared to the weight of the single-seaters seen on the track until last Sunday’s Abu Dhabi race. A first change to this ceiling was introduced last September, with a 2 kg concession which brought the total to 792.

On the sidelines of the FIA ​​World Council last week, a new version of the technical regulation was published, which included a new amendment to article 4.1: “The weight of the cars, without petrol, must not be less than 795 kg at all times of the competition”. The teams thus obtained a increase of another 3 kg, for a total of 5 compared to the limit set in the first instance.