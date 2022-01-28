The long wait is about to end. F1 had given an appointment to fans in 2021 for a regulatory revolution in the name of the show based on the return of the ground effect. The pandemic linked to the Coronavirus he then moved to 2022 the debut of the new technical regulations to allow the teams to amortize the economic difficulties by extending the sporting life of the generation of single-seaters that reached the end of the line in Abu Dhabi.
The month of February will be that of presentations, before the official test session scheduled in Bahrain from 10 to 12 March, a three-day event that will be anticipated by the ‘pre-testing’ in Barcelona – without television coverage and live timing – where from 23 to 25 February teams and drivers will collect first data for 2022 cars. At the moment, the first team to unveil next season’s car will be Aston Martin, which has made an appointment for Thursday 10 February. Below are all the appointments already fixed waiting to register the other dates still missing from the appeal.
F1 2022 presentation calendar: all dates (in update)
|
Team
|
Template
|
Presentation
|Mercedes
|W13
|February 18
|Red Bull
|RB18
|to be confirmed
|Ferrari
|TB
|February 17
|McLaren
|MCL36
|February 11th
|Alpine
|A522
|February 21
|AlphaTauri
|AT03
|February 14
|Aston Martin
|AMR22
|February 10
|Williams
|FW45
|to be confirmed
|Alpha Romeo
|C42
|to be confirmed
|Haas
|VF-22
|to be confirmed
#dates #car #presentations #FormulaPassionit
Leave a Reply