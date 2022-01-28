The long wait is about to end. F1 had given an appointment to fans in 2021 for a regulatory revolution in the name of the show based on the return of the ground effect. The pandemic linked to the Coronavirus he then moved to 2022 the debut of the new technical regulations to allow the teams to amortize the economic difficulties by extending the sporting life of the generation of single-seaters that reached the end of the line in Abu Dhabi.

The month of February will be that of presentations, before the official test session scheduled in Bahrain from 10 to 12 March, a three-day event that will be anticipated by the ‘pre-testing’ in Barcelona – without television coverage and live timing – where from 23 to 25 February teams and drivers will collect first data for 2022 cars. At the moment, the first team to unveil next season’s car will be Aston Martin, which has made an appointment for Thursday 10 February. Below are all the appointments already fixed waiting to register the other dates still missing from the appeal.

F1 2022 presentation calendar: all dates (in update)

Team Template Presentation Mercedes W13 February 18 Red Bull RB18 to be confirmed Ferrari TB February 17 McLaren MCL36 February 11th Alpine A522 February 21 AlphaTauri AT03 February 14 Aston Martin AMR22 February 10 Williams FW45 to be confirmed Alpha Romeo C42 to be confirmed Haas VF-22 to be confirmed