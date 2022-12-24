2022, all the celebrities who have passed away this year. That’s who I am

It will definitely be a year to remember 2022, the year we said goodbye to personages which represented a monument in the cinemain sportin the politicsin the literaturein the music. Young and old, men and women considered real celebrities, that everyone remembers, that many have loved.

Starting with the Florentine journalist David Sassoli appointed president of the European Parliament in 2019, and who lost his battle against myeloma on 11 January. Shortly after she passed away monica Vittithe most versatile Italian actress with a 60-year career behind her, accompanied in April by Catherine Spaak, who died at the age of 77 on Easter evening, leaving a very long collection of films and television programmes. And in December he also disappeared Lando Buzzancasuccessful actor in the Italian sexy comedy.

The music world cried, on March 25th, Taylor Hawkinsthe extraordinary drummer of Foo Fighters died at 50 in a hotel room in Colombia. How can we forget then, Ivana TrumpDonald Trump’s ex-wife who left us on July 14 at her home in New York, or still the famous one Olivia Newton-Johnthe sweet Sandy in the film Grease who passed away at 73 due to cancer.

2022, the VIPs who have left us this year. Goodbye to …

Returning to Italy, one cannot fail to mention Eugenio Scalfari, from his long career as a journalist and founder of Repubblica. With Peter Angelawho died on August 13 at the age of 94 after almost as many years in the service of popular science, and still a Robert Maroniwho died at the age of 67 with a solid political legacy linked to the Lega party.

Among the “leaders” who disappeared in 2022 Mikhail GorbachevSoviet politician and statesman, and none other than the immortal Queen Elizabeth II, who left us with the year’s mourning on September 8, at 96 and after 70 with the crown on his head. Immortal, timeless celebrities, VIPs, like Angela Lansbury, the Jessica Fletcher of the TV series, the one who for everyone still at 96 was the “lady in yellow”. Or even how Robbie Coltrane, the unforgettable interpreter of the gigantic Rubeus Hagrid in the Harry Potter films. Even fashion and sport have not been spared, and in this 2022 they have cried among others Renato Balestra98 years old and a career in haute coture, e Sinisa Mihajlovicthe defender and then football coach who died on December 16 after a long fight against leukemia, leaves many fans in tears.

