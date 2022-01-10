With the controversial and epic final of the 2021 season behind us, Formula 1 sees the end of winter on the horizon, at least on the sporting level. In about a month and a half in Barcelona they will finally make their debut on the track new single-seaters, daughters of the new technical regulation strongly desired by the leaders of F1 and the FIA. Postponed by 12 months as a result of the pandemic, the aim of the new rules is to increase the battles on the track and – possibly – increase the number of drivers and teams able to compete for victories and titles. For the moment, however, only uncertainty reigns supreme.

In the last two regulatory changes that have upset the Circus – 2009 and 2014 – a dominant team has always emerged that forced the opponents to chase right away at a great distance. Everyone’s fear is that something similar could happen again this time. Certainly, however, it had been years since there had been one off-season so full of uncertainties and expectations. At least three teams – Ferrari, McLaren and Alpine – have bet all or almost everything on 2022 to sensibly get closer to the top of the sport. The real risk is that someone could ‘get burned’ by failing to hit the set goals. But what will be the crucial ingredients to be able to set up a title car in the championship that will start next March 20? They tried to answer this in the columns of the Corriere della Sera Daniele Sparisci and Giorgio Terruzzi.

“[…] in the factories of the teams for a long time there had not been such an expectation full of doubts. Because the technical revolution is total. […] There are two assumptions that have upset the rules: more restrictions, in order to reduce the freedom and inventiveness of those who draw […]; more overtaking thanks to aerodynamics that do not penalize those who chase. Finally, the brakes on the budget, 140 million maximum allowed. […]. […] Simplifying and thus making aerodynamic choices homogeneous means giving importance to power units. Whoever manages to get more power from the engine – Ferrari is aiming a lot – will enjoy a certain advantage, especially in the presence of minimal chassis differences. […] each team is certain that it will take a few races to really understand their car. Who will be more flexible and quick in this search will show a decisive progression. […] a good start does not necessarily lead to consistency at the top. And the winner of the first GP, being huge the news as well as the margins for improvement, could quickly lose any advantage ”.