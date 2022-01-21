Porsche has a preference for an extensive range with different body variants and model versions. And that is no different with the electric Taycan. The portfolio is expanded with the Sport Turismo, a kind of shooting brake that mixes the sportiness of the slim five-door with the break shape of the adventurous Cross Turismo.

What’s new?

Bodywork is identical to the Cross Turismo, but without the off-road elements

More headroom than in the Taycan, both front (+9mm) and rear (+45mm)

Tailgate of the Sport Turismo is longer (from 434 to 801 mm) and higher (from 330 to 543 mm)

The frunk is 84 liters and the trunk in the back has a load volume of 446 liters, with the rear seats folded down you have up to 1,212 liters at your disposal (the luggage compartment volume depends on version and equipment).

Specs and prices

That Porsche Taycan Sport Turismo will debut as a GTS, a sportier version that will be available at the end of February 2022. Three weeks later, in the middle of March, the portfolio expands further and more powerful and less powerful variants are also offered for sale. With rear or four-wheel drive, with or without Performance Battery Plus.

All models of the Porsche Taycan Sport Turismo:

PORSCHE TAYCAN Sport Turismo (326 hp/408 hp in overboost/RWD): from 89,796.61 euros

optionally available with Performance Battery Plus (380 hp)

optionally available with Performance Battery Plus (380 hp) PORSCHE TAYCAN 4S Sport Turismo (435 hp/490 hp in overboost/4WD): from 110,836.47 euros

optionally available with Performance Battery Plus (490 hp)

optionally available with Performance Battery Plus (490 hp) PORSCHE TAYCAN GTS Sport Turismo (517 hp/598 hp in overboost/4WD): from 138.252.20 euros

PORSCHE TAYCAN Turbo Sport Turismo (625 hp/680 hp in overboost/4WD): from 157,979.33 euros

PORSCHe TAYCAN Turbo S Sport Turismo with 460 kW (625 hp/761 hp in overboost/4WD): from 191,607.90 euros

Faster or further

The Porsche Taycan Sport Turismo hits the furthest as a 4S, with a range of 498 kilometers. The Turbo S is the fastest: the sprint from 0 to 100 km/h takes just 2.8 seconds and the top speed is 280 km/h. In ideal conditions, the Taycan electric batteries can be charged from 5 to 80 percent in 22 minutes and 30 seconds.

Electrochromatic Glass

The Porsche Taycan Sport Turismo will be available with a panoramic roof with the so-called Sunshine Control. This is an electrically controlled system that regulates transparency. The glass surface is divided into nine sections that can be controlled separately according to different levels: Clear or Matt, Semi or Bold.

There’s even a dynamic Roller Blind setting, which triggers a shifting sequence in the individual segments when you slide your finger over an image of the roof in the display.