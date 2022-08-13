Pokémon universe fans gather! This August 18 i will officially start 2022 Pokémon World Championshipsthe most important event of the year dedicated to the famous franchise.

There will be four days of fire, in which all fans will be able to follow the various meetings in real time through the thematic channels of The Pokémon Company International on Twitch:

2022 POKÉMON WORLD CHAMPIONSHIP STREAMING SCHEDULE. ALL TUNED TO TWITCH TO FOLLOW THE BEST OF POKÉMON COMPETITIONS!

Latest news on the Pokémon Center pop-up shop and special digital rewards during the live stream

August 12, 2022 – The 2022 Pokémon World Championships, the most important Pokémon event of the year, opens its doors on Thursday, August 18. Fans around the world will be able to follow the matches broadcast in real time on Twitch streaming channels (in English) from The Pokémon Company International. The exciting meetings will be commented live by expert commentators during the four days of the event.

The 2022 Pokémon World Championships is a world-class event that sees the world’s best video game, Pokémon UNITE, Pokémon GO, Pokkén Tournament DX, and Pokémon Trading Card Game (TCG) players in the world engage in breathtaking challenges to demonstrate their be the best. Competitors from all corners of the planet will compete for the title of world champion and a prize pool of over one million dollars.

The live stream of the main channel will broadcast the opening ceremony on Thursday morning, then a selection of the matches that will take place over the weekend and will culminate with the finals and closing ceremony on Sunday. Stream scheduled for the weekend:

Pokémon Video Game League Channel: Twitch.tv/Pokemon

Pokémon TCG League Channel: Twitch.tv/PokemonTCG

Pokkén Tournament DX Championship Channel: Twitch.tv/PokkenTournament

Pokémon GO League Channel: Twitch.tv/PokemonGO

Pokémon UNITE League Channel: Twitch.tv/PokemonUNITE

Streaming program (times reported in BST)

Thursday 18th August

Opening ceremony on all channels at 9:00 am

Main channel:

09:00 Opening ceremony

09:30 Presentation of the event

Pokémon VG Channel:

09: 00-20: 00 Swiss round

Pokémon TCG Channel:

09: 00-21: 00 Swiss Round

Pokkén Tournament DX Channel:

09: 00-17: 00 Last Chance Qualifiers

Pokémon GO channel

09: 00-17: 00 Last Chance Qualifiers

Friday 19 August

Pokémon VG Channel:

09: 00-18: 00 Swiss Round

Pokémon TCG Channel:

09: 00-21: 15 Round in Switzerland

Pokkén Tournament DX Channel:

09: 00-18: 00 Double Elimination Main Round (Finals – 15: 30-18: 00)

Pokémon GO Channel:

09: 00-15: 00 Double elimination main round

Pokémon UNITE Channel:

09: 00-18: 00 Group stage

Saturday 20 August

Pokémon VG Channel:

09: 00-15: 00 Challenge to the top in single elimination

Pokémon TCG Channel:

09: 00-19: 00 Challenge to the top with direct elimination

Pokémon GO Channel:

09: 00-16: 00 Completion of the main round (14: 00-16: 00 finals, immediately followed by the presentation of the trophies)

Pokémon UNITE Channel:

09: 00-19: 15 Double elimination group (17: 00-19: 45 Finals, immediately followed by the presentation of the trophies)

Sunday 21 August

Main channel:

09:00 GCC Finals – Junior Category, GCC Finals – Senior Category, GCC Finals – Master Category

09:00 GCC Finals – Junior Category, GCC Finals – Senior Category, GCC Finals – Master Category 12:30 VG Finals – Junior Category, VG Finals – Senior Category, VG Finals – Master Category

16:00 Closing ceremony

Pokémon Center pop-up shop

In London, fans will also be able to visit the Pokémon Center pop-up shop, open for the duration of the 2022 Pokémon World Championships, with a wide range of original Pokémon Center and Pokémon World Championships products, including Pikachu designed exclusively for the 2022 Pokémon World Championships and only available here.

Opening hours of the pop-up shop:

Wednesday 17 August from 12:00 to 19:00

Thursday 18 August from 8:00 to 20:00

Friday 19 August from 08:00 to 20:00

Saturday 20 August from 08:00 to 20:00

Sunday 21 August from 8:00 to 16:00

The Pokémon Center pop-up shop will be set up in the Capital Hall of ExCeL Center London.

Indicative times and subject to change.

Digital rewards during live streaming

Fans will be able to tune in during the live stream for special digital rewards!

Distribution of the Mythical Pokémon Victini for video games

Victini will be distributed as follows: Games:

Pokémon Sword and Pokémon Shield

Level: 50

Moves: Generator V, Zen Cozzata, Cuordileone, Nitrocarica

Other digital rewards

While streaming, fans will also be able to receive the following rewards:

Pokémon UNITE World Cup T-shirt [1]

Pokémon GO World Cup T-shirt [2]

Biancacima Path Card (SWSH10 # 213) [3] of the Pokémon TCG for the Pokémon TCG Online and the Pokémon TCG Live

The safety and health of our players, organizers and employees, as well as local communities and our partners, continues to be of prime importance to us. More information on our COVID-19 rules is available here.