The PHEV plug-in hybrid car differ from full hybrid and from mild-hybrid: are different for the simple fact that the lithium ion battery connected to the electric motor (it works in conjunction with the heat engine) it is also recharged through the “plug”, that is with the 230 volts power supply also available with a normal socket.

The plug-in hybrid cars they come to travel too 100 km in electric mode only. On the market, the models of the “cars with the plug” that adopt the plug-in hybrid technology. Also there Ferrari married this type of powerplant on the SF90 Street, which guarantees the super sports car an incredible power of 1,000 hp (780 hp of the heat engine 4-liter V8. which add up to 220 overall provided by three electric motors).

Advantages of plug-in hybrid cars, which ones to choose?

The offer of plug-in hybrid cars it grows because it allows car manufacturers to lower theirs CO2 average (95 gr / km from 2020) and motorists to drive a ecological vehicle who is not a victim of anxiety from autonomy typical of the former EV pure electric cars with low capacity battery.

Plug-in hybrid cars, incentives and benefits

For the purchase of plug-in hybrid cars, as opposed to full hybrid and mild-hybrids, there are several state incentives also deriving from the Ecobonus which precisely applies to cars that emit maximum 60 g / km of CO2. The bonus in case of scrapping goes up to 6,500 euros.

Plug-in hybrid cars benefit from the state Ecobonus and are recharged with the power plug

Also on this type of car the taxation is minimal, indeed they do not pay the stamp duty for the first 5 years from the first registration and when they pay it, the cost is calculated based on the power of the heat engine. Therefore the power of the electrical units is not taxed.

Which plug-in hybrid car to buy?

There are on the market plug-in hybrid cars for all tastes. If you run an average of 30/100 km per day le plug-in hybrid they are for you, also because if you have the possibility to recharge them at home in the box with the power socket you always travel by electric!

PHEV plug-in hybrid cars charge from a power outlet, wallbox or column like electric cars

If you are looking for a car of this type of power you have a wide choice of models available.

HYBRID CAR PLUG-IN PHEV 2022 TYPE, CV and PRICES

Citroën C5 Hybrid PHEV plug-in hybrid SUV

The SUV Citroën C5 Aircross and also PHEV plug-in hybrid and mounts the proven hybrid system developed by Groupe PSA. Specifically we have a heat engine PureTech 180 associated with an electric unit of 80 kW, which develops a total power of 225 hp to the front wheels and a pair of 320 Nm available immediately. The engine is associated with the electrified automatic gearbox ë-EAT8, which is an evolution of the EAT8 gearbox with optimized insertions thanks to the multi-plate clutch in oil bath.

The electric motor is powered by a 13.2 kWh, which allows an autonomy of 50 km in electric according to the WLTP cycle and can be recharged up to 7.4 kW.

Citroën C5 Aircross Hybrid plug-in

The Citroën C5 Aircross SUV in the Hybrid version records an average consumption of 1.7 l / 100 km and CO2 emissions of 39 g / km in the WLTP cycle. The price list starts from € 42,100.

DS 7 Crossback E-Tense 4 × 4 plug-in hybrid

In the version E-Tense electrified the luxury SUV DS 7 Crossback becomes 4 × 4, thanks to the plug-in hybrid engine. Under the hood of the DS 7 Crossback hybrid E-Tense SUV we find a petrol engine from 200 hp (147 kW), combined with two electric motors of 109 hp (80 kW) and to a EAT8 electric 8-speed automatic transmission.

The combined power reaches 300 hp with a torque of 450 Nm, which gives the maximum in the 4-wheel drive version. In 100% electric mode, the DS 7 Crossback E-Tense 4 × 4 travels up to 50 kilometers (WLTP cycle) thanks to a 13.2 kWh.

DS 7 Crossback E-Tense 4 × 4

Consumption is equal to 1,5 l / 100 Km, while the CO2 emissions settle on the value of 34 g / km. The price list finally starts from € 48,700.

Ford Kuga PHEV plug-in hybrid SUV

The hybrid car par excellence is the Ford Kuga which on the market comes with engines mild-hybrid, full hybrid and plug-in hybrid. Just the latter PHEV features an Atkinson four-cylinder petrol powerplant from 2.5 liters, one electric and one lithium-ion battery from 14.4 kWh to produce 225 hp.

Ford Kuga ST Line Plug-In Hybrid

This Ford Plug-In Hybrid allows you to drive in full electric mode for 50km. The consumption forecasts of the Kuga Plug-In Hybrid are 1.2 l / 100 km and of 29 g / km of CO2 emissions. The price list from the Kuga PHEV starts from € 39,750.

Opel Grandland PHEV plug-in hybrid SUV

The SUV Opel Grandland Hybrid it is also available in a plug-in hybrid (PHEV) version a 4 × 4 all-wheel drive. The hybrid system develops a total power of 300 hp and is composed of a turbo petrol engine 1.6, from two electric motors from 80 kW / 109 hp and from one 13.2 kWh lithium-ion battery.

The front electric motor is mated to the eight-speed electric automatic transmission. The second electric motor and the differential are integrated into the electric rear axle to provide all-wheel drive on demand. The electric range is 50 km in WLTP. Emissions and consumption are respectively equal to 49 g / km of CO2 And 2.2 l / 100 km of fuel (WLTP).

New Opel Grandland Hybrid4 2022

Opel Grandland PHEV is also available in version a two-wheel drive, which provides the engine 1.6-liter turbo petrol four-cylinder direct injection from 133 kW (180 hp), supported by an electric motor from 81 kW (110 PS) which provides traction to the front wheels.

The battery is always from 13.2 kWh. The declared consumption of this car in the mixed cycle is 1.5-1.4 l / 100 km, while the CO2 emissions are equal to 34-31 g / km In the WLTP cycle. The price list of Opel Grandland X plug-in hybrid starts from € 43,050.

Peugeot 308, 3008 and 508 plug-in hybrid PHEV

In home Stellantis ex Groupe PSA in the plug-in hybrid offer, in addition to the SUV 3008 in configuration GT Hybrid4 and to 508 in versions fastback And station wagon, there are also some new 308 And 308 SW.

The 3008, unlike the 308 and 508, has four-wheel drive. Specifically, the PHEV system of the SUV with a total of 300 hp provides for the motorization PureTech 200hp turbo petrol (147 kW) and two electric motors: a front one associated with the exchange e-EAT8 that develops 110 hp (81 kW) and a rear one, located on the rear axle, which provides 112 hp (83 kW). Energy comes from one 13.2 kWh lithium battery which ensures an autonomy of 59 km in WLTP. The CO2 emissions are equal to 49 g / km (WLTP). The price list starts from € 44,930.

The hybrid system of the 308 and 508, two-wheel drive, instead it provides a 110 HP electric motor (80kW), combined with PureTech turbo petrol 180 hp (132kW). The energy to the electrical unit comes from one 12.4 kWh lithium-ion battery.

New Peugeot 308 Hybrid

The total power in this case is 225 hp / 165kW, while the levels of CO2 they are just 29 g of C02 / km WLTP. There new 308 it is also available in the configuration from 180 hp, with the price list starting from € 36,750 (1.000 euros more for the SW). The price of the 508 plug-in hybrid PHEV fastback is € 48,950, and rises to € 47,880 for the station wagon body.

