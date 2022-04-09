Waiting for the new package car incentives come into force officially, the list of models that can be purchased with the eco-bonus is already long. In addition to electric and hybrid on tap, however, the state subsidies also include vehicles with internal combustion engines, with light electrification or with bi-fuel systems (petrol and LPG). These models fall under the emissions range 61-135 g / km which provides a bonus of 2,000 euros only with the scrapping of a car included in the classes between Euro 0 and Euro 4. Let’s see in detail four of the most convenient models to buy thanks to the 2022 state incentives.

Let’s start with the best seller on the market, the Fiat Panda which in the Mild Hybrid version with the 69 HP three-cylinder Fire Fly engine boasts a price of just over 14,000 euros, with an almost complete package of equipment. If you are looking for more space but want to keep prices low, you can opt for Dacia Duster LPG, with a price list starting at 19,950 euros for the Prestige version and the 1.0 TCe ECO-G 100 bhp engine, with emissions of 124-127 g / 100 km. In the event of scrapping, therefore, the price would drop to € 17,950. For example, the MediaNav 8 ”infotainment system with navigator and 17” wheels are already included in this version. Opting for a more dynamic model, there is the Ford Puma Hybrid, with MHEV technology and a powertrain that delivers a total output of 125 hp, available with both automatic and manual. The price list starts at € 23,274 for the Titanium set-up which already includes LED headlights, alloy wheels and an 8 ”multimedia touch system.

Returning instead to the compact, you can finally opt for the Volkswagen Golf. In this case the price list rises and reaches almost 30 thousand euros. The eighth generation of the German best seller is equipped with a 110 hp three-cylinder 1.0 eTSI EVO engine combined with the 48 V light hybrid system and the 7-speed DSG automatic transmission. Other models also belong to this list, such as the Renault Clio E-Tech, or the Fiat 500 Hybrid or the Toyota Yaris Hybrid just to name a few.