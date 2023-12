Claudine Gay, dean of Harvard University, and two other deans avoided explicitly condemning the defense of the extermination of Jews in the university environment, in a hearing in the United States Congress | Photo: Will Oliver/EFE/EPA

Economist Philip Dybvig, who won the Nobel Prize in Economics in 2022, harshly criticized Harvard president Claudine Gay, days after she refused to answer whether preaching the genocide of Jews would violate the university's code of conduct.

In a statement made this Friday (15) to the website KarlstackDybvig said Gay is an “oppressor” who represents a “common pattern in governments moving toward totalitarianism.”

The case involving Gay and two other presidents of prestigious American universities, Liz Magill, from the University of Pennsylvania, and Sally Kornbluth, from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT), began at a hearing held in the House of Representatives. Representatives earlier this month.

The three were questioned by parliamentarians about whether students who advocated the extermination of Jews would be punished by their institutions. The deans gave evasive answers, saying that this “would depend on the context”.

Their stance sparked outrage among members of the Republican Party and university donors, who began calling for the three to be fired. Only Magill has left the role so far, while Gay and Kornbluth remain in their roles.

Days after participating in the hearing in the Chamber, Gay was still accused of plagiarism in her academic articles, but the Harvard board decided to keep her in the position anyway.

Dybvig, who shared the 2022 Nobel Prize in Economics with Ben Bernanke and Douglas Diamond for his research on banks and financial crises, also said in his statement that he had the dream of “ending oppression”, but that he realized that “the majority of people want to become the oppressor.” He compared Gay and others in power to “totalitarian governments” that claim to be “representative of the oppressed” but that “oppress disfavored groups” for their ideals and destroy “anyone who disagrees with their narrative.”