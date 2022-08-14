The 2022 F1 championship after 13 races he reached the usual summer break in August. The new era of ground effect has for now offered several exciting races, even if at the moment the goal of guaranteeing balance and giving everyone the opportunity to play for important positions has not yet been achieved, judging by the results of this one. first half of the season.

Only four riders climbed to the top step of the podium e are the four in force at Red Bull and Ferrari, teams that have definitely done better than the competition. Moving on to the podiums, the spectrum passes from four to seven drivers with the addition of the two Mercedes and Lando Norris standard bearers.

If the very first positions were reserved for one elite, the same is not true for the points area, where instead there is more democracy. No less than 19 riders have scored points so far, an appeal which only Nicholas Latifi is missing. To use a football comparison, however, between the left side of the Drivers’ classification (i.e. the top ten) and the right side (from the eleventh to the twentieth) there is a margin that is currently not indifferent, 19 points.

Right away you can express your opinion on each driver protagonist of this championship in the 20 polls in a range of votes ranging from ‘4’ to ’10’. The order is that of the Drivers’ classification.

